Redskins-Cardinals Stats
|Washington
|0
|21
|0
|3—24
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|6—
|6
Was_Thompson 13 pass from Al.Smith (Hopkins kick), 14:54.
Was_A.Peterson 1 run (Hopkins kick), 4:10.
Other news
Domingo Germán of the New York Yankees has pitched the 24th perfect game in major league history, retiring every Oakland batter in an 11-0 victory over the Athletics.
California’s first-in-the-nation reparations task force wraps up its historic work with a final report to lawmakers.
The dramatic rebellion by a mercenary warlord in Russia that challenged President Vladimir Putin was punctuated by dramatic language of the key protagonists – and some long silences.
Norfolk Southern’s CEO has spoken often of safety and better service since he took the job over a year ago, but it’s safety that has dominated discussions after one of his trains derailed and caught fire in February in Ohio.
Was_Reed 4 pass from Al.Smith (Hopkins kick), :08.
Was_FG Hopkins 31, 12:13.
Ari_Dav.Johnson 2 run (pass failed), 5:47.
A_61,613.
___
|Was
|Ari
|First downs
|30
|14
|Total Net Yards
|429
|213
|Rushes-yards
|42-182
|15-68
|Passing
|247
|145
|Punt Returns
|2-12
|2-44
|Kickoff Returns
|2-24
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-(minu
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-30-0
|20-34-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-8
|2-8
|Punts
|4-46.5
|5-52.6
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-1
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|9-63
|9-67
|Time of Possession
|38:08
|21:52
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Washington, A.Peterson 26-96, Thompson 5-65, Al.Smith 8-14, Kelley 3-7. Arizona, Dav.Johnson 9-37, Edmonds 4-24, Bradford 2-7.
PASSING_Washington, Al.Smith 21-30-0-255. Arizona, Bradford 20-34-1-153.
RECEIVING_Washington, Thompson 6-63, Reed 4-48, Richardson 4-22, Crowder 3-32, A.Peterson 2-70, Doctson 1-11, Davis 1-9. Arizona, Fitzgerald 7-76, Dav.Johnson 5-30, Edmonds 4-24, Seals-Jones 3-19, Kirk 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.