Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Results

Sunday zMax Dragway Concord, N.C. Final Finish Order

TOP FUEL 1. Austin Prock; 2. Leah Pruett; 3. Josh Hart; 4. Steve Torrence; 5. Pat Dakin; 6. Doug Foley; 7. Justin Ashley; 8. Brittany Force; 9. Tony Schumacher; 10. Clay Millican; 11.

Doug Kalitta; 12. Mike Salinas; 13. Jacob McNeal; 14. Antron Brown; 15. Shawn Langdon; 16. Dan Mercier.

FUNNY CAR

1. Robert Hight; 2. Alexis DeJoria; 3. Ron Capps; 4. John Force; 5. Mike McIntire; 6. Chad Green; 7. Bob Tasca III; 8. Cruz Pedregon; 9. Alex Laughlin; 10. Matt Hagan; 11. Tim Wilkerson; 12. John Smith; 13. Dale Creasy Jr.; 14. J.R. Todd; 15. Dave Richards; 16. Blake Alexander.

PRO STOCK

1. Deric Kramer; 2. Dallas Glenn; 3. Matt Hartford; 4. Fernando Cuadra Jr.; 5. Greg Anderson; 6. Jerry Tucker; 7. Kyle Koretsky; 8. Aaron Stanfield; 9. Cristian Cuadra; 10. Erica Enders; 11. Mason McGaha; 12. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 13. Camrie Caruso; 14. Bo Butner; 15. Chris McGaha; 16. David Cuadra.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE

1. Gaige Herrera; 2. Matt Smith; 3. Jerry Savoie; 4. Steve Johnson; 5. Kelly Clontz; 6. Joey Gladstone; 7. Hector Arana Jr; 8. Jerry Savoie; 9. Ron Tornow; 10. Chase Van Sant; 11. Marcus Hylton; 12. Jianna Evaristo; 13. Ryan Oehler; 14. Marc Ingwersen; 15. John Hall; 16. Angie Smith.

Final Results Top Fuel

Austin Prock, 3.684 seconds, 330.88 mph def. Leah Pruett, 3.708 seconds, 329.99 mph and Josh Hart, 3.756 seconds, 327.82 mph and Steve Torrence, foul;

Funny Car

Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.888, 328.30 def. Alexis DeJoria, Toyota Supra, 3.872, 333.41 and Ron Capps, Supra, 3.923, 331.85 and John Force, Camaro, 3.924, 329.26;

Pro Stock

Deric Kramer, Chevy Camaro, 6.555, 208.88 def. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.581, 208.81 and Matt Hartford, Camaro, 9.252, 101.74 and Fernando Cuadra Jr., Ford Mustang, foul;

Pro Stock Motorcycle

Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.710, 202.00 def. Matt Smith, Suzuki, 6.780, 199.61 and Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.784, 199.37 and Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.810, 197.54;

Top Alcohol Dragster

Mike Coughlin, 5.302, 275.67 def. Tony Stewart, 5.260, 272.61 and Julie Nataas, 5.269, 276.35 and Cody Krohn, 5.283, 274.00;

Top Alcohol Funny Car

Sean Bellemeur, Chevy Camaro, 5.453, 267.96 def. Bob McCosh, Camaro, 5.467, 265.53 and Brian Gawlik, Camaro, 5.624, 258.32 and Matt Gill, Camaro, DQ;

Pro Modified

Justin Bond, Chevy Camaro, 5.747, 243.37 def. JR Gray, Camaro, 7.135, 153.95 and Rickie Smith, Ford Mustang, 12.464, 68.81 and Jason Lee, Camaro, foul;

Factory Stock Showdown

Lenny Lottig, Chevy Camaro, 8.059, 176.95 def. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 7.701, 178.26 and Stephen Bell, Camaro, 8.312, 151.60 and Mark Pawuk, Dodge Challenger, DQ;

Competition Eliminator

David Eaton, Bantam, 9.392, 89.68 def. Jared Kimbrough, Dragster, Foul - Red Light.

Super Stock

Monty Bogan, Chevy Camaro, 9.171, 145.16 def. Tyler Caheely, Chevy S-10, 9.164, 145.03.

Stock Eliminator

Barry Parker, Chevy Camaro, 10.281, 116.66 def. Steve Foley, Camaro, 9.980, 133.32.

Super Comp

John Labbous Jr., Dragster, 8.920, 172.98 def. Nichole Stephenson, Dragster, 8.927, 174.46.

Super Gas

Sherman Adcock, Chevy Corvette, 23.586, 40.70 def. Rusty Cook, Corvette, Foul - Red Light.

Top Sportsman

Brandon Miller, Chevy S-10, 8.154, 114.94 def. Michael Scott, Chevy Corvette, Foul - Red Light.

Top Dragster

Scott Neal, Dragster, 7.200, 183.79 def. Ross Laris, Dragster, 6.143, 218.23.

Final Round-by-Round Results TOP FUEL ROUND ONE

Josh Hart, 3.702, 326.79 and Steve Torrence, 3.697, 329.50 def. Tony Schumacher, 3.753, 320.66 and Dan Mercier, broke; Leah Pruett, 3.702, 331.77 and Pat Dakin, 3.757, 325.06 def. Doug Kalitta, 5.799, 134.93 and Shawn Langdon, 6.932, 97.67; Brittany Force, 3.694, 334.82 and Doug Foley, 3.779, 296.76 def. Clay Millican, 5.268, 131.79 and Antron Brown, 6.346, 103.86; Austin Prock, 3.686, 331.53 and Justin Ashley, 5.820, 115.89 def. Mike Salinas, 5.853, 117.82 and Jacob McNeal, 4.607, 169.15;

SEMIFINALS

Hart, 3.706, 330.55 and Torrence, 3.705, 329.75 def. Foley, DQ and Force, 7.420, 83.94; Prock, 3.715, 328.78 and Pruett, 3.753, 326.40 def. Dakin, 3.774, 325.30 and Ashley, 4.224, 200.68;

FINAL

Prock, 3.684, 330.88 def. Pruett, 3.708, 329.99, Hart, 3.756, 327.82 and Torrence, foul.

FUNNY CAR ROUND ONE

Alexis DeJoria, Toyota Supra, 3.854, 332.51 and Chad Green, Ford Mustang, 3.951, 319.98 def. Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 4.343, 293.73 and Dale Creasy Jr., Charger, 4.469, 278.86; Ron Capps, Supra, 3.885, 335.57 and Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 3.891, 321.35 def. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 5.276, 170.86 and Dave Richards, Mustang, 7.659, 83.80; Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.892, 327.35 and John Force, Chevy Camaro, 5.846, 128.79 def. John Smith, Charger, DQ and Blake Alexander, Mustang, DQ; Robert Hight, Camaro, 3.926, 329.10 and Mike McIntire, Toyota Camry, 3.940, 321.35 def. Alex Laughlin, Charger, 4.155, 307.30 and J.R. Todd, Supra, 5.530, 134.23; SEMIFINALSHight, 3.875, 331.28 and Force, 3.967, 326.32 def. McIntire, 3.941, 309.70 and Pedregon, 9.796, 87.59; Capps, 3.881, 335.15 and DeJoria, 3.883, 333.58 def. Green, 4.228, 235.27 and Tasca III, 5.302, 165.54;

FINAL

Hight, 3.888, 328.30 def. DeJoria, 3.872, 333.41, Capps, 3.923, 331.85 and Force, 3.924, 329.26.

PRO STOCK ROUND ONE

Greg Anderson, Chevy Camaro, 6.589, 207.85 and Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.600, 207.85 def. Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.598, 208.59 and Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.621, 207.11; Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.586, 206.86 and Jerry Tucker, Camaro, 6.609, 206.95 def. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.604, 208.17 and Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.613, 208.46; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.604, 208.49 and Fernando Cuadra Jr., Mustang, 6.629, 207.53 def. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.622, 209.07 and Camrie Caruso, Camaro, 6.590, 209.17; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.593, 208.91 and Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.592, 208.81 def. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.711, 207.30 and David Cuadra, Mustang, broke;

SEMIFINALS

Kramer, 6.558, 208.23 and Hartford, 6.594, 208.07 def. Anderson, 6.560, 208.78 and Stanfield, 17.847, 48.51; Cuadra Jr., 6.569, 208.88 and Glenn, 6.580, 207.62 def. J. Tucker, 6.600, 207.37 and Koretsky, 6.621, 207.98;

FINAL

Kramer, 6.555, 208.88 def. Glenn, 6.581, 208.81, Hartford, 9.252, 101.74 and Cuadra Jr., foul.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE ROUND ONE

Matt Smith, Suzuki, 6.862, 197.88 and Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.894, 195.34 def. Chase Van Sant, Suzuki TL, 6.982, 193.63 and Marc Ingwersen, EBR, 6.875, 193.96; Joey Gladstone, Suzuki Hayabusa, 6.840, 197.31 and Steve Johnson, TL, 6.840, 197.39 def. Jianna Evaristo, broke and John Hall, Buell, DQ; Eddie Krawiec, Hayabusa, 6.822, 200.02 and Hector Arana Jr, EBR, 6.914, 199.55 def. Ron Tornow, Victory, 6.964, 194.97 and Angie Smith, EBR, broke; Gaige Herrera, Hayabusa, 6.754, 201.13 and Kelly Clontz, TL, 6.874, 196.04 def. Marcus Hylton, Buell, 8.973, 101.82 and Ryan Oehler, EBR, 6.832, 198.15;

SEMIFINALS

Krawiec, 6.784, 199.73 and Johnson, 6.806, 198.00 def. Gladstone, 6.861, 194.18 and Arana Jr, 6.872, 197.97; Herrera, 6.857, 170.02 and M. Smith, 6.916, 194.60 def. Clontz, 6.858, 195.39 and Savoie, 6.956, 191.78;

FINAL

Herrera, 6.710, 202.00 def. M. Smith, 6.780, 199.61, Savoie, 6.784, 199.37 and Johnson, 6.810, 197.54.

Point Standings Top Fuel

1. Steve Torrence, 404; 2. Justin Ashley, 369; 3. Leah Pruett, 351; 4. Austin Prock, 349; 5. Brittany Force, 348; 6. (tie) Antron Brown, 307; Mike Salinas, 307; 8. Shawn Langdon, 262; 9. Josh Hart, 250; 10. Doug Kalitta, 234.

Funny Car

1. Matt Hagan, 433; 2. Alexis DeJoria, 375; 3. Robert Hight, 364; 4. Ron Capps, 361; 5. Chad Green, 304; 6. Bob Tasca III, 300; 7. Tim Wilkerson, 265; 8. John Force, 260; 9. Cruz Pedregon, 247; 10. Blake Alexander, 205.

Pro Stock

1. Dallas Glenn, 460; 2. Matt Hartford, 379; 3. Troy Coughlin Jr., 341; 4. Deric Kramer, 306; 5. Camrie Caruso, 296; 6. Aaron Stanfield, 285; 7. Greg Anderson, 258; 8. Kyle Koretsky, 255; 9. Bo Butner, 248; 10. Cristian Cuadra, 238.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Gaige Herrera, 255; 2. Matt Smith, 153; 3. Eddie Krawiec, 135; 4. Angie Smith, 126; 5. Steve Johnson, 122; 6. Chase Van Sant, 117; 7. Joey Gladstone, 107; 8. Jianna Evaristo, 106; 9. Hector Arana Jr, 87; 10. Ryan Oehler, 85.