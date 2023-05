NBA All-Rookie Teams

Click to copy

(Voted by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters) (First-team vote, 2 points; second-team vote, 1 point) First Team Player, Team 1st 2nd Total Paolo Banchero, Orl 100 - 200 Jalen Wilkins, OKC 99 1 199 Walker Kessler, Utah 95 5 195 Keegan Murray, Sac 88 9 185 Bennedict Mathurin, Ind 71 28 170 Second Team Player, Team 1st 2nd Total Jaden Ivey, Det 43 56 152 Jalen Duren, Det 0 85 85 Jabari Smith Jr., Hou 1 70 72 Jeremy Sochan, San 0 66 66 Tari Eason, Hou 2 43 47

Other players receiving votes (first-team votes in parentheses): Andrew Nembhard, Indiana, 46; Shaedon Sharpe, Portland, 36; AJ Griffin, Atlanta, 26; Christian Braun, Denver, 12; Jaylin Williams (1), Oklahoma City, 7; Jaden Hardy, Dallas, 4; Malaki Branham, San Antonio, 3; Dyson Daniels, New Orleans, 2; Mark Williams, Charlotte, 2; MarJon Beauchamp, Milwaukee, 1.

