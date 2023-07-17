FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, the United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. The 2023 Women's World Cup will be spread across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Dak Prescott has a new play-caller in Mike McCarthy as the Cowboys get set for training camp

FILE - Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and head coach Mike McCarthy talk on the field during practice Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez, File)
FILE - Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and head coach Mike McCarthy talk on the field during practice Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Frisco, Texas. Dak Prescott has coach Mike McCarthy as his play-caller for the first time after Kellen Moore took that role with the Chargers the day after he and the Cowboys parted ways. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez, File)

FILE - Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott leaps as he throws a pass during during NFL football practice in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, June 1, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
FILE - Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott leaps as he throws a pass during during NFL football practice in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, June 1, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

By The Associated Press
 
DALLAS COWBOYS (13-6)

CAMP SITE: Oxnard, California

KEY ADDITIONS: WR Brandin Cooks, CB Stephon Gilmore, OL Chuma Edoga, DT Mazi Smith, TE Luke Schoonmaker.

KEY LOSSES: RB Ezekiel Elliott, TE Dalton Schultz, offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, G Connor McGovern, DT Carlos Watkins.

KEY STORYLINES: QB Dak Prescott has coach Mike McCarthy as his play-caller for the first time after Moore took that role with the Chargers the day after he and the Cowboys parted ways. It’s also the first time Prescott won’t have Elliott behind him in the backfield. They starred as rookies together seven years ago. Elliott was released in a cost-cutting move. McCarthy hasn’t called plays since his Green Bay days. This is his fourth season in charge of the Cowboys. Just about everything is the same for a Dallas defense that has led the NFL in takeaways each of the past two seasons. It’s the third year together for defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and star linebacker Micah Parsons. Camp will start with nagging questions over whether the Cowboys can end a 27-year run of not reaching at least the NFC championship game. Dallas lost at San Francisco in the divisional round last season after a wild-card loss to the 49ers at home to finish 2021.

