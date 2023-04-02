Doncic leads Dallas against Atlanta after 42-point game

Dallas Mavericks (37-41, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (38-39, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Hawks -3; over/under is 242.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas faces the Atlanta Hawks after Luka Doncic scored 42 points in the Mavericks’ 129-122 loss to the Miami Heat.

The Hawks are 22-16 in home games. Atlanta ranks eighth in the league with 53.7 points in the paint led by Clint Capela averaging 10.8.

The Mavericks have gone 15-25 away from home. Dallas is 19-15 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Jan. 19 the Hawks won 130-122 led by 30 points from Dejounte Murray, while Doncic scored 30 points for the Mavericks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Young is averaging 26.3 points and 9.9 assists for the Hawks. Onyeka Okongwu is averaging 14.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Doncic is averaging 32.9 points, 8.7 rebounds and 8.1 assists for the Mavericks. Jaden Hardy is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 122.7 points, 48.4 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.2 points per game.

Mavericks: 3-7, averaging 113.9 points, 38.2 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.7 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: De’Andre Hunter: out (knee).

Mavericks: Frank Ntilikina: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .