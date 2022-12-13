Doncic and Mitchell clash in Dallas-Cleveland matchup

Cleveland Cavaliers (17-11, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (14-13, eighth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and Donovan Mitchell meet when Dallas hosts Cleveland. Doncic leads the NBA averaging 33.1 points per game and Mitchell ranks seventh in the league averaging 29.0 points per game.

The Mavericks are 11-4 in home games. Dallas is the worst team in the league with 38.9 rebounds per game led by Doncic averaging 8.6.

The Cavaliers are 5-9 on the road. Cleveland ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.9% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is averaging 33.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.7 steals for the Mavericks. Spencer Dinwiddie is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Mitchell averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, scoring 29.0 points while shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc. Darius Garland is averaging 21.9 points and 7.9 assists over the past 10 games for Cleveland.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 116.4 points, 39.1 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.3 points per game.

Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 102.5 points, 41.3 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.6 points.

INJURIES:

Cavaliers: Dean Wade: out (shoulder), Ricky Rubio: out (knee), Dylan Windler: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .