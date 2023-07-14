Mavs are bringing 2014 top-5 pick Dante Exum back to the NBA after a 2-year stint overseas

Police officers stand guard near the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on New York's Long Island in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings, known as the Gilgo Beach murders, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Gilgo Beach killings update
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on May 7, 2015. Presley died Jan. 12, 2023, from the effects of a small bowel obstruction, according to updated Los Angeles coroner's records Thursday, July 13. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death revealed
SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher and SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, center, pose with SAG-AFTRA members during a press conference announcing a strike by The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists on Thursday, July, 13, 2023, in Los Angeles. This marks the first time since 1960 that actors and writers will picket film and television productions at the same time. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
What’s next in the Hollywood strikes?
This combination of images shows promotional art for "Secrets of Playboy" returning for a second season July 10 on A&E, from left, “Quarterback," a series premiering July 12 on Netflix, "Asteroid City," available July 12 on VOD and "Bird Box Barcelona," premiering July 14 on Netflix. (A&E/Netflix/Focus Features/Netflix via AP)
Here’s what to stream this weekend
The Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks to attendees at the inaugural Sunday Dinner event, hosted by the South Carolina Democratic Party's Black Caucus, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. Jackson plans to step down from leading the Chicago civil rights organization Rainbow PUSH Coalition he founded in 1971. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)
Jackson to step down from Rainbow PUSH
Sports

Mavs are bringing 2014 top-5 pick Dante Exum back to the NBA after a 2-year stint overseas

 
Share

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks signed guard Dante Exum on Friday, bringing a top-five pick from the 2014 draft back to the NBA after a two-year stint overseas.

Exum joins a crowded backcourt led by the All-Star pairing of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, who re-signed with the Mavericks on a $126 million, three-year contract.

The 28-year-old Exum will also be behind second-year pro Jaden Hardy, veteran Tim Hardaway Jr. and Josh Green, Exum’s teammate on the Australian national team.

Exum was the fifth overall pick by Utah nine years ago and played five-plus seasons before a trade to Cleveland. After eight years in the NBA, Exum spent two seasons overseas, first with FC Barcelona followed by Partizan NIL Belgrade.

Exum averaged 13.2 points in 38 games with Partizan, helping the club reach the EuroLeague playoffs. He shot 42% from 3-point range in the two seasons overseas.

In the NBA, Exum has averaged 5.7 points and 19 minutes in 245 games with the Jazz and Cavaliers. He played another 17 postseason games in Utah.

The addition of Exum comes after the re-signings of Irving and center Dwight Powell. The Mavericks also acquired Grant Williams from Boston and Richaun Holmes from Sacramento in separate trades.

The deal for Holmes also involved Olivier-Maxence Prosper, the 24th overall pick in this year’s draft. Dallas traded down two spots from No. 10, acquiring the rights to former Duke player Dereck Lively II.

The Mavericks have made significant changes to the supporting cast for Doncic and Irving after missing the playoffs just a season removed from reaching the Western Conference finals.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports