Doncic and the Mavericks face the Nuggets

Dallas Mavericks (12-11, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (14-9, fourth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Nuggets -4.5; over/under is 223

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic leads Dallas into a matchup with Denver. He’s first in the the league scoring 33.4 points per game.

The Nuggets are 12-5 in Western Conference games. Denver leads the Western Conference shooting 39.7% from downtown, led by DeAndre Jordan shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Mavericks are 7-5 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is last in the Western Conference scoring 43.9 points per game in the paint.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Nuggets won 98-97 in the last matchup on Nov. 21.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Jokic is averaging 23.2 points, 10.1 rebounds and 8.9 assists for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray is averaging 15.7 points and 4.4 assists over the last 10 games for Denver.

Doncic is averaging 33.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.8 steals for the Mavericks. Spencer Dinwiddie is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 111.7 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points per game.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 113.5 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Peyton Watson: day to day (right hamstring), Michael Porter Jr.: out (heel), Collin Gillespie: out (leg), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: day to day (wrist), Jeff Green: day to day (knee).

Mavericks: None listed.

