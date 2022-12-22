Doncic, Dallas set for matchup against Houston

Dallas Mavericks (16-16, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (9-22, 15th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic leads Dallas into a matchup against Houston. He currently ranks second in the NBA averaging 32.2 points per game.

The Rockets are 1-4 against division opponents. Houston gives up 115.4 points and has been outscored by 5.9 points per game.

The Mavericks are 1-2 against the rest of their division. Dallas is last in the league recording just 39.0 rebounds per game led by Doncic averaging 8.3.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Rockets won 101-92 in the last matchup on Nov. 17.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Porter Jr. is averaging 18.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Rockets. Jalen Green is averaging 21.5 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

Doncic is averaging 32.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Mavericks. Christian Wood is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 4-6, averaging 109.0 points, 48.7 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points per game.

Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 111.6 points, 40.5 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.0 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Garrison Mathews: out (illness), Jae’Sean Tate: out (ankle).

Mavericks: Maxi Kleber: out (hamstring), Josh Green: out (elbow), Dorian Finney-Smith: out (adductor).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .