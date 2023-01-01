Houston hosts Dallas after Doncic’s 51-point performance

Dallas Mavericks (21-16, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (10-26, 15th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the Houston Rockets after Luka Doncic scored 51 points in the Mavericks’ 126-125 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

The Rockets are 1-6 against Southwest Division teams. Houston ranks last in the Western Conference shooting 33.1% from 3-point range.

The Mavericks are 4-2 against Southwest Division opponents. Dallas ranks fifth in the league allowing only 110.4 points while holding opponents to 48.0% shooting.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. In the last meeting on Dec. 30 the Mavericks won 129-114 led by 35 points from Doncic, while Jalen Green scored 23 points for the Rockets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Porter Jr. is averaging 19.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Rockets. Green is averaging 21.6 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

Doncic is averaging 34.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, 8.9 assists and 1.7 steals for the Mavericks. Christian Wood is averaging 17.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 2-8, averaging 107.2 points, 49.8 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.8 points per game.

Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 114.6 points, 38.8 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Jae’Sean Tate: out (ankle).

Mavericks: Maxi Kleber: out (hamstring), Josh Green: out (elbow), Dorian Finney-Smith: out (adductor).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .