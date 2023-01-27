Sprained ankle will sideline Mavs star Doncic against Jazz

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) moves the ball up court as Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic will miss a game at Utah on Saturday after spraining his left ankle against Phoenix in the opener of a two-game trip.

Doncic’s absence leaves the Mavericks without their top two scorers. Christian Wood is recovering from a broken left thumb.

The Mavericks went on to a 99-95 victory over the Suns on Thursday despite Doncic going out early in the first quarter. Spencer Dinwiddie scored a season-high 36 points.

Doncic was trying to make a move close to the basket against Phoenix’s Cam Johnson, but stepped on Mikal Bridges’ foot before passing the ball and limping away. Coach Jason Kidd called a timeout, and Doncic slowly made his way to the locker room.

It will be the first time the 6-foot-7 guard has been sidelined by an injury this season. Doncic has missed five games on the second night of back-to-backs, with injury recovery listed as the reason in four of them.

Doncic, who has been running neck-and-neck with Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid for the NBA scoring lead, was just voted to the All-Star team for the fourth consecutive season.

The 23-year-old Doncic is averaging 33 points, 8.9 rebounds and 8.4 assists.

Dallas will also be without forward Maxi Kleber, who has been out since early December with a torn right hamstring.

