Doncic and Dallas visit Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder

Dallas Mavericks (23-17, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (17-22, 13th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Thunder -2; over/under is 226.5

BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic meet when Oklahoma City takes on Dallas. Gilgeous-Alexander ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 30.9 points per game and Doncic leads the league averaging 34.0 points per game.

The Thunder are 9-12 in conference matchups. Oklahoma City is seventh in the Western Conference scoring 116.4 points while shooting 46.3% from the field.

The Mavericks are 17-6 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas has a 7-5 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Mavericks won the last matchup 121-114 on Dec. 13, with Doncic scoring 38 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 30.9 points, 5.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Thunder. Josh Giddey is averaging 14.5 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 48.8% over the past 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Doncic is averaging 34 points, 8.8 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Mavericks. Christian Wood is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 6-4, averaging 119.5 points, 43.0 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.9 points per game.

Mavericks: 8-2, averaging 116.0 points, 39.2 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Jaylin Williams: day to day (ankle), Chet Holmgren: out for season (foot), Ousmane Dieng: out (wrist), Aleksej Pokusevski: out (leg), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: out (ankle).

Mavericks: Maxi Kleber: out (hamstring), Josh Green: out (elbow), Dorian Finney-Smith: out (adductor).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .