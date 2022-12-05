Doncic and Dallas face Booker and the Suns

Phoenix Suns (16-7, first in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (11-11, 10th in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Mavericks -3.5; over/under is 221.5

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and Devin Booker meet when Dallas hosts Phoenix. Doncic leads the NBA averaging 33.4 points per game and Booker ranks seventh in the league averaging 29.1 points per game.

The Mavericks are 6-5 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas has a 5-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Suns are 13-4 against conference opponents. Phoenix is seventh in the league scoring 116.7 points per game while shooting 48.1%.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Suns won 107-105 in the last matchup on Oct. 20. Booker led the Suns with 28 points, and Doncic led the Mavericks with 35 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is averaging 33.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, 8.6 assists and 1.9 steals for the Mavericks. Spencer Dinwiddie is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Booker is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Suns, while averaging 29.1 points and six assists. Mikal Bridges is averaging 16.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 110.8 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points per game.

Suns: 8-2, averaging 122.3 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.4 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Christian Wood: day to day (illness).

Suns: Torrey Craig: out (groin), Cameron Johnson: out (knee), Chris Paul: out (heel), Mikal Bridges: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .