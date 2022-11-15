Los Angeles visits Dallas after Doncic’s 42-point performance

Los Angeles Clippers (8-6, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (7-5, sixth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Mavericks -7; over/under is 211

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas plays the Los Angeles Clippers after Luka Doncic scored 42 points in the Dallas Mavericks’ 117-112 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Mavericks are 3-3 in conference matchups. Dallas scores 110.5 points and has outscored opponents by 3.3 points per game.

The Clippers have gone 7-5 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is 3-0 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is averaging 34.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, 8.1 assists and two steals for the Mavericks. Spencer Dinwiddie is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Ivica Zubac is averaging 10.5 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Clippers. Paul George is averaging 22.7 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 108.4 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points per game.

Clippers: 6-4, averaging 107.0 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.4 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Davis Bertans: out (knee).

Clippers: Kawhi Leonard: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .