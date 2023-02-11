Dallas faces Sacramento on 3-game win streak

Dallas Mavericks (31-26, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (31-24, third in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Kings -2

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas will attempt to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Mavericks take on Sacramento.

The Kings are 19-12 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento is eighth in the Western Conference with 32.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 9.1.

The Mavericks are 23-13 in Western Conference play. Dallas ranks last in the league with 22.2 assists per game led by Luka Doncic averaging 8.2.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Mavericks defeated the Kings 122-114 in their last meeting on Feb. 11. Kyrie Irving led the Mavericks with 25 points, and De’Aaron Fox led the Kings with 33 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabonis is averaging 18.3 points, 12 rebounds and 6.8 assists for the Kings. Keegan Murray is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Doncic is shooting 50.4% and averaging 33.4 points for the Mavericks. Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-5, averaging 116.7 points, 39.8 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.3 points per game.

Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 111.4 points, 39.7 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.1 points.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Mavericks: Maxi Kleber: out (hamstring), Luka Doncic: out (heel), Davis Bertans: out (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .