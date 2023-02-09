Doncic and the Mavericks visit the Kings

Dallas Mavericks (30-26, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (31-23, third in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks take on the Sacramento Kings. Doncic is first in the NBA averaging 33.4 points per game.

The Kings are 19-11 in Western Conference games. Sacramento ranks sixth in the Western Conference shooting 36.8% from deep, led by Richaun Holmes shooting 75.0% from 3-point range.

The Mavericks are 22-13 in Western Conference play. Dallas ranks last in the Western Conference recording just 38.8 rebounds per game led by Doncic averaging 8.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Aaron Fox is scoring 24.2 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Kings. Harrison Barnes is averaging 17.8 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Doncic is averaging 33.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Mavericks. Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 13 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-5, averaging 118.0 points, 38.9 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.0 points per game.

Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 110.7 points, 39.5 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Mavericks: Maxi Kleber: out (hamstring), Luka Doncic: out (heel), Davis Bertans: out (calf).

