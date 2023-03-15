Dallas plays San Antonio on 4-game road skid

Dallas Mavericks (34-35, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (18-50, 14th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Spurs -5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas will look to stop its four-game road skid when the Mavericks play San Antonio.

The Spurs have gone 2-10 against division opponents. San Antonio has a 2-3 record in one-possession games.

The Mavericks are 8-5 against the rest of their division. Dallas ranks last in the Western Conference scoring 42.3 points per game in the paint.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Mavericks won the last meeting 142-116 on Feb. 24, with Luka Doncic scoring 28 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremy Sochan is shooting 45.3% and averaging 11.1 points for the Spurs. Zach Collins is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Kyrie Irving is averaging 27.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Mavericks. Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 3.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dallas.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 4-6, averaging 111.0 points, 46.3 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.3 points per game.

Mavericks: 3-7, averaging 116.2 points, 37.6 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.0 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Keldon Johnson: out (foot), Malaki Branham: out (shoulder), Tre Jones: out (illness), Khem Birch: out (knee), Romeo Langford: out (adductor).

Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr.: day to day (calf), Luka Doncic: out (thigh), Kyrie Irving: day to day (foot), Christian Wood: day to day (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .