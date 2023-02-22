Mavericks face the Spurs on 3-game losing streak

San Antonio Spurs (14-45, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (31-29, sixth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Mavericks -13.5; over/under is 232.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas looks to end its three-game skid when the Mavericks take on San Antonio.

The Mavericks are 7-2 in division games. Dallas is the worst team in the NBA recording only 38.7 rebounds per game led by Luka Doncic averaging 8.8.

The Spurs are 2-7 against opponents from the Southwest Division. San Antonio ranks fifth in the NBA with 12.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Charles Bassey averaging 2.1.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Mavericks won the last meeting 126-125 on Jan. 1. Doncic scored 51 points to help lead the Mavericks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is averaging 33.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Mavericks. Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Keldon Johnson averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Spurs, scoring 21.8 points while shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc. Malaki Branham is shooting 46.6% and averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 114.9 points, 38.5 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.2 points per game.

Spurs: 0-10, averaging 111.6 points, 44.1 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.1 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Maxi Kleber: out (hamstring), Kyrie Irving: day to day (back), Davis Bertans: day to day (calf), Tim Hardaway Jr.: day to day (hamstring).

Spurs: Devin Vassell: out (knee), Isaiah Roby: day to day (ankle), Romeo Langford: out (adductor), Khem Birch: out (knee), Tre Jones: day to day (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .