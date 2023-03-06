Utah visits Dallas, aims to break road skid

Utah Jazz (31-34, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (33-32, seventh in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah will attempt to break its three-game road skid when the Jazz face Dallas.

The Mavericks are 24-18 in conference matchups. Dallas has a 7-9 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Jazz are 21-21 in Western Conference play. Utah has a 12-11 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Mavericks won 124-111 in the last meeting on Feb. 7. Josh Green led the Mavericks with 29 points, and Jordan Clarkson led the Jazz with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyrie Irving is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, while averaging 27.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists. Luka Doncic is shooting 52.3% and averaging 24.2 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Clarkson is averaging 20.8 points and 4.4 assists for the Jazz. Lauri Markkanen is averaging 21.3 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 122.1 points, 37.4 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.0 points per game.

Jazz: 4-6, averaging 114.8 points, 49.4 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 8.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.1 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Maxi Kleber: day to day (hamstring).

Jazz: Collin Sexton: out (hamstring), Lauri Markkanen: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .