Doncic, Dallas set for matchup with Utah

Dallas Mavericks (28-26, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (27-27, ninth in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks take on the Utah Jazz. Doncic is second in the league scoring 33.4 points per game.

The Jazz are 19-15 against Western Conference opponents. Utah is 11-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Mavericks have gone 20-13 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is 7-6 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Jazz won 108-100 in the last matchup on Jan. 29.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Conley is averaging 10.7 points and 7.6 assists for the Jazz. Lauri Markkanen is averaging 24.9 points and 8.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Utah.

Doncic is scoring 33.4 points per game with 8.9 rebounds and 8.2 assists for the Mavericks. Spencer Dinwiddie is averaging 20.3 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 45.6% over the past 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 6-4, averaging 117.8 points, 47.6 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.0 points per game.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 111.8 points, 37.2 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.2 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Micah Potter: out (elbow).

Mavericks: Maxi Kleber: out (hamstring), Luka Doncic: out (heel), Christian Wood: out (thumb), Davis Bertans: out (calf).

