Live updates: GOP debate
Colin Kaepernick and NY Jets
Government shutdown
Damian Lillard trade
Donald Trump
Sports

Maarten Paes makes two key saves as FC Dallas ties the Philadelphia Union 1-1

 
Share

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Alan Velasco scored in the 36th minute, Maarten Paes made two key saves and FC Dallas tied the Philadelphia Union 1-1 on Wednesday night.

Dallas (10-10-10), coming off a 1-1 draw against Columbus on Saturday, avoided defeat after trailing in a game for the ninth time this season. Philadelphia (14-8-8) has drawn three straight regular-season home matches after winning 18 of its previous 21 at Subaru Park.

Quinn Sullivan scored his second goal of the season in the 25th minute for Philadelphia. Sullivan settled a through ball from Kai Wagner on a counterattack and hammered it into the back of the net.

A clearance attempt fell to the feet of Velasco, and he sent in a shot from distance for his third MLS goal of the season.

Other news
FILE - United States Reggie Cannon celebrates after scoring against Costa Rica during an international friendly soccer match in Sandy, USA, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Reggie Cannon has joined Queen’s Park Rangers on a four-year contract. Cannon was allowed to move outside of the transfer window because he was a free agent after leaving Portuguese club Boavista in June. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
US international Reggie Cannon joins English club Queens Park Rangers
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi celebrates after his goal against the New York Red Bulls during an MLS soccer match at Red Bull Arena, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Harrison, N.J. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Lionel Messi and two more MLS players called up by Argentina for World Cup qualifying
FC Dallas defender Nkosi Tafari celebrates his goal against Austin FC during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Tafari scores late to lift Dallas to 1-0 victory over Austin

Paes made a point-blank save of Alejandro Bedoya’s header in the 56th. Paes also got a hand on Mikael Uhre’s deflected shot from distance in the 66th.

Paul Arriola appeared to give Dallas a 2-1 lead in the 82nd but his goal was ruled out after a VAR review.

Both teams play again on Saturday. Philadelphia travels to Columbus, while Dallas visits Houston.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer