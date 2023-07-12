6 people, including teens, have been injured by gunfire that erupted during an argument in Dallas

DALLAS (AP) — Six people, including some teens, were injured by gunfire during an argument in Dallas, police said.

No arrests have been made following the shooting at about 9 p.m. Tuesday in an area south of downtown, police said. The people who were shot were involved in an argument with the shooting suspects, who have yet to be identified, according to a Dallas Police Department statement.

Police said two men were taken to a hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue while four other people took themselves. Police said those four included a 14-year-old boy, a 15-year-old boy, an 18-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman.

All of the injured were in stable condition.

Police said that the investigation is ongoing, and that it includes determining what the argument was about.