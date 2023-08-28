Tropical Storm Idalia
NASCAR’s Ryan Preece recovering
Jacksonville hate crime: What we know
Prigozhin confirmed dead
Sports

Ogunbowale scores 29, leads Wings to 77-74 win over Mercury

 
Share

PHOENIX (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale scored 29 points to rally the Dallas Wings to a 77-74 victory over the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday.

Dallas (19-16), which currently sits in fourth place, will have to wait at least one more game before clinching a homecourt advantage in the first round after the Chicago Sky beat the Seattle Storm 90-85 in the day’s final game.

Ogunbowale made 8 of 22 shots from the floor for the Wings, including 4 of 9 from 3-point range. She was 9 for 9 at the free-throw line. Kalani Brown added 12 points off the bench. Natasha Howard totaled 11 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

Moriah Jefferson had 20 points, five assists and four rebounds to pace the last-place Mercury (9-25). Brittney Griner scored 19, while Megan Gustafson pitched in with 11 points, three rebounds and a pair of assists off the bench.

Other news
New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) celebrates with forward Jonquel Jones (35) near the end of the team's win over the Las Vegas Aces in a basketball game for the WNBA Commissioner's Cup championship Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
Stewart scores 38 points in 3 quarters, Liberty top Lynx 111-76. Vandersloot reaches 4,000 points
Washington Mystics guard Brittney Sykes (15) is covered by Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray, right, during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
Elena Delle Donne scores 21 points, Mystics clamp down on WNBA-leading Aces for 78-62 win
Connecticut Sun's Rebecca Allen (9) attempts to block a pass from New York Liberty's Courtney Vandersloot (22) during a WNBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sarah Gordon/The Day via AP)
Breanna Stewart sets Liberty scoring record, rallies New York past Connecticut in OT

Griner scored eight points to help Phoenix take a 22-18 after one quarter. Sug Sutton hit a 3-pointer and scored seven in the second period as the Mercury took a 42-35 lead into intermission.

Teaira McCowan scored seven in the third quarter and Dallas rallied to knot the score at 55 by the end of the period.

Ogunbowale sank a 3-pointer to give Dallas a 58-57 lead with 8:50 remaining in the game and the Wings never trailed again.

Phoenix lost for a fifth straight time. Dallas was coming off a home-and-home sweep by the Minnesota Lynx.

The Wings won all four match-ups with the Mercury this season.

___ AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball