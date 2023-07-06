FILE - This image provided by Eisai in January 2023 shows vials and packaging for their medication, Leqembi. On Thursday, July 6, 2023, U.S. officials granted full approval to the closely watched Alzheimer’s drug, clearing the way for Medicare and other insurance plans to begin covering the treatment for people with the brain-robbing disease. (Eisai via AP, File)
Alzheimer’s drug gets full FDA approval
This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta has unveiled an app called Threads to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Meta launches Twitter alternative Threads
This image released by Sony Pictures shows Patrick Wilson in Screen Gems' "Insidious: The Red Door." (Sony Pictures via AP)
‘Insidious: The Red Door’ movie review
FILE - Jwan Yosef, left, and Ricky Martin appear at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Ricky Martin announces divorce
FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit to a Lebanese military base at the opening of the Second Meeting of States Parties to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, in the southern town of Nabatiyeh, Lebanon, Sept. 12, 2011. The Biden administration has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine and is expected to announce on Friday, July 6, 2023, that the Pentagon will send thousands as part of the latest military aid package for the war effort against Russia, according to people familiar with the decision. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari, File)
US to provide Ukraine cluster munitions
Sports

Lillard still waiting, hoping that Summer League gives Blazers and Heat chance to talk trade

FILE - Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard brings the ball up against the New York Knicks during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Damian Lillard asked his team for a trade Saturday, July 1, a person with knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer, File)

FILE - Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard brings the ball up against the New York Knicks during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Damian Lillard asked his team for a trade Saturday, July 1, a person with knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By TIM REYNOLDS
 
Share

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Damian Lillard’s position has not and will not change: The seven-time All-Star wants to be traded to the Miami Heat.

Lillard’s agent, Aaron Goodwin, confirmed that stance Thursday and said he hopes that the Portland Trail Blazers — the team that Lillard has spent the entirety of his 11-year NBA career with — can engage with the Heat on steps toward a deal in the coming days, especially with virtually everyone from the NBA gathering in Las Vegas for Summer League that starts on Friday.

The Trail Blazers publicly revealed this past weekend that Lillard had asked for a trade, an announcement that ended weeks of speculation about his future in Portland. Lillard had told the team that he wanted a chance to contend for a title; the Blazers have won only four playoff series in his 11 seasons and missed the playoffs in each of the last two years by wide margins.

Other news
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Jose Berrios throws against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
George Springer gets key hit as Toronto Blue Jays beat Chicago White Sox 6-2 in 11 innings
George Springer and Bo Bichette each hit an RBI single during Toronto’s six-run 11th inning, and the Blue Jays beat the Chicago White Sox 6-2 in the opener of a doubleheader.
Xiyu Janet Lin, of China, hits from the fairway on the 11th hole during the first round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at the Pebble Beach Golf Links, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Xiyu Janet Lin soaks up Pebble Beach views and takes early lead at US Women’s Open
Xiyu Janet Lin has the early lead in the first U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach. Lin wanted to be sure to soak up the views at one of America’s most famous courses.
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona, left, checks on Andres Gimenez after Gimenez was hit by an Atlanta Braves pitch during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Guardians manager Francona honors Larry Doby’s legacy by writing Hall of Famer’s number 14 on cap
Guardians manager Terry Francona felt he needed to do something more to honor Larry Doby. On the 76th anniversary of Doby breaking the color barrier in the American League.
Cincinnati Reds' Nick Senzel, right, rounds the bases past Washington Nationals third baseman Jeimer Candelario after hitting a two-run home run in the 10th inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Washington. Cincinnati won 5-4. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Senzel saves run in 9th, homers leading off 10th and Reds beat Nationals 5-4 for sweep
Nick Senzel made a leaping catch against the right-field wall to save a run in the ninth inning, then hit a two=run homer leading off the 10th to lift the Cincinnati Reds over the Nationals 5-4 for their first series sweep at Washington since 2006.

“I’m hopeful that at least talks will initiate since they’re all going to be in one place,” Goodwin said. “That’s my hope.”

It will obviously take a significant package of players and picks to make any trade happen. Lillard will make almost $46 million this coming season and could make as much as $216 million over the next four years if he exercises his option for the 2026-27 season.

“The solution comes in Miami actually having a chance to sit down and talk with Portland,” Goodwin said. “I think if they can ever sit down and get in a room, there could be a deal to be made.”

Lillard averaged 32.2 points this past season, has averaged at least 24 points in each of the last eight seasons, and has an offensive ignitability that few players in the NBA possess.

He became just the seventh player in NBA history to score more than 70 points in a game when he finished with 71 against the Houston Rockets on Feb. 26. The other names on that list: Wilt Chamberlain (who did it five times), Kobe Bryant, David Thompson, David Robinson, Elgin Baylor and Donovan Mitchell.

All six of the other players on that list were between 23 and 28 when they had their games of 71 points or more; Lillard was 32, a clear indicator that — even after 11 NBA seasons — he’s far from past his prime.

The Heat are the reigning Eastern Conference champions, have been to the NBA Finals twice in the last four years and have been in the East finals three times in that span. They have been contenders, and Lillard — alongside Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo — would only figure to make them even more of a title hopeful.

“Dame’s position won’t change,” Goodwin said. “This entire situation was about building an opportunity for Portland to win or giving him another opportunity that he wants, which is Miami.”

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports