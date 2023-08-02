FILE - This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP, File)
Dani Alves indicted in sexual assault case in Spain

FILE - Brazil's Dani Alves practices during a training session at the Grand Hamad stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Dec. 4, 2022. A judge has decided to indict Brazilian soccer player Dani Alves following an investigation into sexual assault accusations against him, a Spanish court said Monday, July 31, 2023. The judge concluded the investigation and found evidence of wrongdoing by Alves, who has been in jail since being provisionally detained in January on accusations that he sexually assaulted a woman at a nightclub in Barcelona on Dec. 30. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

By TALES AZZONI
 
MADRID (AP) — Dani Alves denied wrongdoing after being indicted by a judge in a sexual assault case in Spain on Wednesday.

The Brazilian soccer star told the judge in a Barcelona court that he was not in agreement with the findings of the investigation into allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman at a nightclub in Barcelona on Dec. 30.

Alves was indicted after being formally informed by the judge of her findings. Prosecutors will now specify the charges against him. A trial date will be set for later this year or early in 2024.

Alves was also ordered to set aside 150,000 euros ($164,000) to pay his alleged victim if he is eventually found guilty and ordered to pay damages.

Lawyers said that the former Barcelona defender spoke briefly before the judge on Wednesday. He has said that the sex was consensual.

Alves has been in custody since January awaiting the conclusion of the investigation. He is expected to remain in custody awaiting the trial. His bail requests have been denied because he is considered a flight risk. The player had offered to turn in his passports and wear a tracking device.

A judge ordered Alves to be jailed after analyzing the initial probe by authorities and hearing testimony from the alleged victim, witnesses and Alves.

Alves’ lawyers unsuccessfully tried to discredit testimony by the alleged victim and other witnesses by presenting security camera footage at the nightclub. The court has said that any flirting should not “in any way justify an eventual sexual assault.”

Under Spain’s sexual consent law passed last year, sexual assault takes in a wide array of crimes from online abuse and groping to rape, each with different possible punishments. A case of rape can carry a maximum sentence of 15 years.

The 40-year-old Alves won 42 soccer titles, including three Champions Leagues with Barcelona and two Copa Americas with Brazil. He played in his third World Cup last year in Qatar.

