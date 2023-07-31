Carlos De Oliveira, center, an employee of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, leaves a court appearance with attorney John Irving, left, at the James Lawrence King Federal Justice Building, Monday, July 31, 2023, in Miami. De Oliveira, Mar-a-Lago's property manager, was added last week to the indictment with Trump and the former president's valet, Walt Nauta, in the federal case alleging a plot to illegally keep top-secret records at Trump's Florida estate and thwart government efforts to retrieve them. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Sports

Dani Alves set to be indicted in sexual assault case in Spain

FILE - Brazil's Dani Alves practices during a training session at the Grand Hamad stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Dec. 4, 2022. A judge has decided to indict Brazilian soccer player Dani Alves following an investigation into sexual assault accusations against him, a Spanish court said Monday, July 31, 2023. The judge concluded the investigation and found evidence of wrongdoing by Alves, who has been in jail since being provisionally detained in January on accusations that he sexually assaulted a woman at a nightclub in Barcelona on Dec. 30. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

By TALES AZZONI
 
MADRID (AP) — A judge has decided to indict Dani Alves following an investigation into sexual assault accusations against the Brazilian soccer player, a Spanish court said Monday.

The judge concluded the investigation and found evidence of wrongdoing by Alves, who has been in custody since January on accusations he sexually assaulted a woman at a nightclub in Barcelona on Dec. 30.

Alves will be formally indicted after being informed of the judge’s decision in court on Wednesday. Prosecutors will then specify the charges, and a trial date will be set for later this year or early in 2024.

The former Barcelona defender has denied wrongdoing and said that sex with the accuser was consensual. His lawyers did not immediately respond a request for comment on Monday.

Alves is expected to remain in jail awaiting the trial. His bail requests have been denied because he is considered a flight risk. The player had offered to turn in his passports and wear a tracking device.

A judge ordered Alves to be jailed after analyzing the initial probe by authorities and hearing testimony from the alleged victim, witnesses, and Alves.

Alves’ lawyers unsuccessfully tried to discredit testimony by the alleged victim and other witnesses by presenting security camera footage showing that Alves and the victim were flirting with each other at the nightclub. The court had said that the flirting should not “in any way justify an eventual sexual assault.”

Under Spain’s sexual consent law passed last year, sexual assault takes in a wide array of crimes from online abuse and groping to rape, each with different possible punishments. A case of rape can carry a maximum sentence of 15 years.

The 40-year-old Alves won 42 soccer titles, including three Champions Leagues with Barcelona and two Copa Americas with Brazil. He played in his third World Cup last year in Qatar.

