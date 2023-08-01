GOP nominee for Kentucky governor separates himself from ex-governor who feuded with educators

FILE - New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks to supporters during an election night party in Asbury Park, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021. Oliver, who made history as the first Black woman to serve as speaker of the state Assembly, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. She was 71. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, file)
New Jersey’s Lt. Gov dies suddenly
New York Mets' Justin Verlander pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Mets trade 3-time Cy Young Award winner to Astros
FILE - Matthew DePerno, Republican candidate for Michigan attorney general, speaks during a rally at the Michigan state Capitol, Oct. 12, 2021, in Lansing, Mich. A former Republican attorney general candidate and another supporter of former President Donald Trump have been criminally charged in Michigan in connection with accessing and tampering with voting machines after the 2020 election. DePerno, a lawyer who was endorsed by Trump in an unsuccessful run for Michigan attorney general last year, was arraigned remotely Tuesday Aug. 1, 2023, according to Richard Lynch, the court administrator for Oakland County’s 6th Circuit. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP, File)
Trump allies charged in felonies involving voting machines
FILE - Lizzo performs at the United Center on May 17, 2023, in Chicago. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo’s former dancers file lawsuit
FILE - Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said McCloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
‘Euphoria’ stars post tributes to late co-star Angus Cloud
Politics

GOP nominee for Kentucky governor separates himself from ex-governor who feuded with educators

FILE - Daniel Cameron, Kentucky attorney general and Republican candidate for governor, speaks to supporters, June 2, 2023, in Richmond, Ky. Cameron is looking to separate himself from the last GOP governor, apologizing for former Gov. Matt Bevin’s feud with educators, in an effort to reclaim lost territory with teachers — whose voting clout helped vault the incumbent Democratic governor into office. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)
1 of 2 | 

FILE - Daniel Cameron, Kentucky attorney general and Republican candidate for governor, speaks to supporters, June 2, 2023, in Richmond, Ky. Cameron is looking to separate himself from the last GOP governor, apologizing for former Gov. Matt Bevin’s feud with educators, in an effort to reclaim lost territory with teachers — whose voting clout helped vault the incumbent Democratic governor into office. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)
FILE - Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin speaks with reporters in Frankfort, Ky., on Nov. 14, 2019 as he conceded the gubernatorial race to Democrat challenger Andy Beshear. Kentucky Republican gubernatorial nominee Daniel Cameron is looking to separate himself from the last GOP governor, apologizing for former Gov. Matt Bevin’s feud with educators, in an effort to reclaim lost territory with teachers — whose voting clout helped vault the incumbent Democratic governor into office. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)
2 of 2 | 

FILE - Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin speaks with reporters in Frankfort, Ky., on Nov. 14, 2019 as he conceded the gubernatorial race to Democrat challenger Andy Beshear. Kentucky Republican gubernatorial nominee Daniel Cameron is looking to separate himself from the last GOP governor, apologizing for former Gov. Matt Bevin’s feud with educators, in an effort to reclaim lost territory with teachers — whose voting clout helped vault the incumbent Democratic governor into office. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)
By BRUCE SCHREINER
 
Share

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Republican gubernatorial nominee Daniel Cameron is looking to separate himself from the last GOP governor, apologizing for former Gov. Matt Bevin’s feud with educators, in an effort to reclaim lost territory with teachers — whose voting clout helped vault the incumbent Democratic governor into office.

Speaking to a group of school administrators last week, Cameron acknowledged the lingering political damage caused by the rift between Bevin and some prominent education groups. Cameron said he came before the local school leaders “in a spirit of humility,” conceding that “some of you may have misgivings about any Republican nominee for governor.”

“I also want to say I’m sorry,” Cameron added. “Sorry if me or anyone in my party has ever given you the impression that we don’t appreciate you or that we don’t respect you. Let me assure you that the Republican Party in this state under my leadership will show that we do — not only in word but in deed.”

Cameron didn’t mention Bevin by name, but his remarks clearly were aimed at healing wounds from when the pugnacious ex-governor ripped into teachers during a policy fight over pensions that turned personal. It underscored a political reality: Bevin’s checkered legacy remains an issue in this year’s gubernatorial showdown between Cameron and Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, who is seeking a second term.

Other news
FILE - Georgia quarterbacks Brock Vandagriff (12) and Carson Beck (15) warm up before the G - Day spring football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Athens, Ga. Beck has attempted 58 passes over the past three seasons. Third-year player Brock Vandagriff was a five-star recruit. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)
SEC teams banking on transfer QBs to help replace departed stars
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Sen. McConnell plans to serve his full term as Republican leader despite questions about his health
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., left, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., stand together during a meeting with visiting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Before adjourning for the August recess, the two leaders worked to authorize appropriations for fiscal year 2024 for military activities of the Department of Defense. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Senate passes defense bill with bipartisan support, but clash looms with House over social issues

The Kentucky Education Association, a group closely aligned with Beshear, was unimpressed by Cameron’s overture. The association, which represents tens of thousands of educators, said in a statement that Cameron was attempting to play “teacher’s pet” in his promises to educators.

“But that apple he’s offering is rotten to the core,” the KEA added.

In 2019, Beshear benefited from Bevin’s dispute with teachers as he narrowly defeated the GOP incumbent in the deep-red state.

Bevin lashed out at teacher rallies opposing his pension plan that shut down schools. In one instance, Bevin connected a girl’s shooting with a school closing caused by teachers who called in sick to protest. Another time, he asserted that children were sexually assaulted or ingested poison somewhere in Kentucky because teachers were protesting at the statehouse.

Beshear has made support for public education a cornerstone of his term and has pledged to keep pushing for higher teacher pay and universal access to early childhood education if he wins reelection. Republicans in control of the legislature have increased spending on public education, but not at the levels sought by the governor.

Meanwhile, Beshear’s campaign and his allies are trying to connect Cameron to Bevin on multiple fronts. They say Cameron, the state’s attorney general, failed to hold Bevin accountable for issuing hundreds of pardons and commutations before leaving office. They point to policy positions shared by Cameron and Bevin, including requiring some able-bodied adults to work in exchange for health coverage through Medicaid.

Beshear’s campaign, in a new ad debuting this week, revisits the tumultuous period of mass teacher rallies against the Bevin-backed plan to move new teacher hires into a hybrid pension plan. The pension legislation was struck down by the state Supreme Court on procedural grounds. Democrats note that Cameron’s running mate, state legislator Robby Mills, supported the measure.

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, Beshear’s running mate, is herself an educator. Coleman has credited support from teachers as a crucial factor in Beshear’s 2019 victory and predicted teachers are “going to show up even more” for the Democratic slate in November.

The Beshear ad slams Cameron for supporting a measure to award tax credits for donations supporting private school tuition. That legislation also was invalidated by the state Supreme Court. Opponents said it would have diverted money from public schools. Supporters said it would have provided opportunities for parents who want new schooling options for their children but can’t afford them.

“Daniel Cameron’s policies would undermine our teachers, our parents and our public schools,” Beshear says in the ad.

Cameron blames Beshear for pandemic-related school shutdowns linked to students’ learning loss — reflected in disappointing statewide test scores. He said Beshear’s strained relationship with the GOP-dominated legislature hasn’t helped the education system.

Cameron’s speech was light on policy specifics, signaling he plans to unveil his education plan in the coming weeks. He touched on broad themes, including efforts to recruit and retain teachers while skipping over the school choice issue.

“We must empower local districts to make more decisions about how best to educate our students,” Cameron said. “We must refocus the Kentucky Department of Education on its mission -- preparing our young people to become capable citizens of their community. And we must surge resources to close the pandemic learning gap.’’

Cameron’s speech showed he’s not conceding anything to Beshear and is willing to fight on the incumbent’s turf.

Cameron promised educators he would be their ally in the governor’s office and vowed to take steps to stop the loss of teachers burdened by overloaded responsibilities, offering an empathetic voice over teacher burnout while noting his wife and mother were educators.

“Kentucky can’t afford to continue losing so many talented professionals out of the classroom simply because you’re not getting the support you so well deserve,” he said. “We need to fix this and we need to fix it quick.”