Sports

Patriots place defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale on injured reserve

New England Patriots defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale (95) reacts after a play against the New York Jets during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots placed defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale on injured reserve on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old left in the first half of last week’s 15-10 win over the Jets with an elbow injury and did not return.

Ekuale has played in each of New England’s three games this season, with three tackles and a forced fumble.

He has appeared in 25 games over the past three seasons with the Patriots and been used primarily as a sub in select packages.

New England visits Dallas on Sunday.

