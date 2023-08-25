Bayern Munich signs Israeli goalkeeper Daniel Peretz from Maccabi Tel Aviv

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich signed Israeli goalkeeper Daniel Peretz from Maccabi Tel Aviv on Friday.

The Bavarian powerhouse said in a statement that the 23-year-old Peretz has signed a five-year deal through June 2028 and will wear the No. 18 shirt.

“Daniel is a goalkeeper with great potential. In his young years he’s already proven his ability not just at domestic level but also in international competitions,” Bayern chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen said.

Peretz joined Maccabi as a 6-year-old and worked his way through its youth teams to make his debut with the senior team in August 2021. He previously spent a season on loan at Beitar Tel Aviv Bat Yam in Israel’s second division.

Peretz made his debut for Israel last November after representing the country’s youth teams since 2016. He impressed at the Under-21 Championship in Georgia and Romania this summer and caught Bayern’s eye with a string of saves to help hold Germany to a 1-1 draw.

“That was the final moment when we decided that this could be a very good addition to our goalkeeper group and to our club,” Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel said before the transfer was confirmed Friday. “And yeah, his talent, his personality is a very good mix that fits us very well.”

