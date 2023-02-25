Medvedev beats Murray in final to win Doha on debut

Daniel Medvedev of Russia reacts during his match against Andy Murray of Great Britain at Qatar Open tennis final in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Hussein Sayed)

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Daniil Medvedev won the Qatar Open on debut when he defeated Andy Murray 6-4, 6-4 in a final matchup of former No. 1s on Saturday.

Medvedev converted fast starts in each set. He reached 4-1 in the first and 3-1 in the second.

Murray fought but was too far back, and Medvedev won his 17th singles title.

“Sometimes we were playing bad, then suddenly both of us were playing amazing,” Medvedev said. “I’m happy to win.”

Medvedev also won in Rotterdam last weekend and his winning streak is nine matches.

