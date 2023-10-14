Israel-Hamas war
Colgate blocks field goal attempt in overtime to seal 27-24 victory over Dartmouth

 
HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Zach Osborne passed for two touchdowns and ran for another, and Colgate blocked a field goal attempt in overtime to seal a 27-24 victory over Dartmouth on Saturday.

Colgate jumped out to a 17-3 lead at halftime after Brady Hutchison’s 23-yard touchdown grab and Osborne’s 7-yard run. Max Hurleman added a 19-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter to make it 24-10.

But Dartmouth stormed back with two fourth-quarter touchdowns to tie it at 24-all with 4:32 remaining.

Jacob Jaworski made a 20-yard field goal on the first possession of overtime before the Colgate special teams sealed it.

Treyvhon Saunders led Colgate (2-4) with eight catches for 118 yards.

Jackson Proctor was 21-of-25 passing for 275 yards for Dartmouth (2-3). Nick Howard rushed for 61 yards and two touchdowns. Paxton Scott made nine catches for 169 yards.

Last week Osborne passed for two touchdowns and rushed for his first career TD as Colgate scored three times in the fourth quarter to spoil Cornell’s homecoming with a 35-25 road victory.

