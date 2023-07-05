FILE - Television actor Allison Mack leaves federal court in the Brooklyn borough of New York, April 8, 2019, after pleading guilty to racketeering charges in a case involving a cult-like group based in upstate New York called NXIVM. Mack has been released from a California prison, according to a government website. Online records maintained by the Federal Bureau of Prisons said she was released Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Allison Mack released from prison
President Joe Biden waves as he walks to board Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base, Del., Monday, June 19, 2023, as he heads to California. Biden is ramping up his reelection effort this week with four fundraisers in the San Francisco area, as his campaign builds up its coffers and lays strategic foundations for 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Biden social media ruling
This image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Southern Ukraine on Sunday, July 2, 2023. Ukraine and Russia are accusing each other of planning to attack one of the world's largest nuclear power plants. But neither side provided evidence to support their claims of an imminent threat to the facility in southeastern Ukraine that is occupied by Russian troops. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)
Russia-Ukraine nuclear plants
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani delivers during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Ohtani leaves Angels game
A Just Stop Oil protester runs onto Court 18 and releases confetti and a jigsaw puzzle on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Wimbledon Day 3
Sports

David Beckham sits in Royal Box at Wimbledon a day after Princess Kate made an appearance

David Beckham sits in the Royal Box on Centre Court on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
1 of 4 | 

David Beckham sits in the Royal Box on Centre Court on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
David Beckham sits in the Royal Box on Centre Court on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
2 of 4 | 

David Beckham sits in the Royal Box on Centre Court on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
David Beckham sits in the Royal Box on Centre Court on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
3 of 4 | 

David Beckham sits in the Royal Box on Centre Court on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bear Grylls sits in the Royal Box on Centre Court on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
4 of 4 | 

Bear Grylls sits in the Royal Box on Centre Court on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Soccer royalty made its way into the Royal Box at Wimbledon on Wednesday when David Beckham took his place on Centre Court.

Beckham, one of the most famous players in soccer history for both his ability on the field and his persona off it, attended Day 3 of the grass-court tournament a day after Kate, the Princess of Wales, was in the stands.

Beckham, sitting with his mother, has been a regular over the years at the All England Club.

On the soccer field, Beckham became a superstar while playing for Manchester United and helping the team win the Champions League, the Premier League and the FA Cup in 1999. That feat was matched by rival Manchester City this season.

Beckham also played for England’s national soccer team, but World Cup success eluded him despite some deep runs in the tournament.

Beckham is married to the former Victoria Adams, also known as Posh Spice of the British pop group the Spice Girls.

British adventurer Bear Grylls was also in the Royal Box on Wednesday.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports