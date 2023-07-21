FILE- U.S soccer player Megan Rapinoe speaks to reporters during the 2023 Women's World Cup media day for the United States Women's National Team in Carson, Calif., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Days before heading to her fourth World Cup, Rapinoe announced she’ll retire at the end of the National Women's Soccer League season. Rapinoe, 38, made the announcement on Twitter Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
Rapinoe's farewell begins
UK special elections
Floods in northeastern US
Hunter Biden memo
Russia-Ukraine war
Real Sociedad midfielder David Silva injures left knee

FILE - Real Sociedad's David Silva, right, fights for the ball with Barcelona's Sergio Busquets during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Real Sociedad at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Real Sociedad says that veteran midfielder David Silva has injured a ligament in his left knee. The club says that Silva sustained the injury to his ACL ligament during practice on Thursday, July 20, 23. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort, File)

FILE - Real Sociedad’s David Silva, right, fights for the ball with Barcelona’s Sergio Busquets during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Real Sociedad at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Real Sociedad says that veteran midfielder David Silva has injured a ligament in his left knee. The club says that Silva sustained the injury to his ACL ligament during practice on Thursday, July 20, 23. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
MADRID (AP) — Real Sociedad midfielder David Silva has injured his left knee.

The San Sebastian-based club said late Thursday that Silva sustained the injury during practice. In a statement it said “the results of the MRI studies revealed an anterior cruciate ligament injury.”

Silva will be evaluated by a specialist next week. No further information about the extent of the injury was given.

The 37-year-old Silva has played for Sociedad for three seasons after his highly successful stint at Manchester City, where he helped the team win four Premier League titles among other trophies. He also helped Spain to win the 2010 World Cup and two European Championships before retiring from international soccer.

Sociedad will play in the Champions League this season after finishing fourth in the Spanish league.

