Davidson withstands Butler rally holding on for 35-33 win behind Adams’ 3 TDs

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Mari Adams ran for 171 yards and scored three touchdowns and Davidson held off Butler for a 35-33 win on Saturday in a game it never trailed.

Luka Zurak kicked a 29-yard field goal to reduce Butler’s deficit to 35-27 with 10:10 remaining. After holding the Wildcats (4-2, 3-0 Pioneer Football League) to three-and-out, Butler (4-3, 2-2) put together a four-play, 50-yard drive in just under two minutes that ended when Jyran Mitchell ran it in from the 4 with 6:24 left. The 2-point conversion failed.

Davidson countered with a 13-play, 49-yard drive that ended at Butler’s 26 when it turned it over on downs with 18 seconds left. Butler got to Davidson’s 41-yard line, but Zurak missed a 58-yard field goal try as time expired.

The Wildcats took the lead for good when Adams ran it in from 36 yards out to break a 14-all tie with 4:11 before halftime. Coulter Cleland threw a 25-yard score to Aaron Malone with 1:17 before the break to make it 28-14.

Cleland completed 19 of 20 passes for 224 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Mitchell ran for a 123 yards on 16 carries for Butler.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll