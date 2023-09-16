UAW strike
Police: 1 child is dead and 3 others were sickened after exposure to opioids at a New York day care

 
NEW YORK (AP) — A 2-year-old boy at a home-based day care center in New York City who showed symptoms of opioid exposure died and three other young children were hospitalized, authorities said.

Police responded to a 911 call on Friday afternoon at the day care center in the Bronx to find three children unconscious.

“All three children were unresponsive and demonstrating symptoms of opioid exposure,” Police Chief of Detectives Joe Kenny said at a news conference Friday night from the hospital. “Narcan was administered to all three of these children in an attempt to save their lives.”

The other two were a 2-year-old boy and an 8-month-old girl.

Kenny said a search warrant served at the daycare center turned up an item used in the packaging of drugs. “This is an active criminal investigation.”

Kenny said another child, a 2-year-old boy, was removed from the same day care center earlier Friday.

“Once home, the child’s mother noticed that the kid was acting lethargic and unresponsive.” He was brought to a hospital where he was administered Narcan “and his life was saved,” Kenny said.

The day care center is licensed. It opened in January and was last inspected on Sept. 9, Kenny said. No violations were observed.

City Police Commissioner Edward Caban described what happened as “every parent’s worst nightmare” and asked people to “please pray for them and their families.”