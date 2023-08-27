Walker’s sacrifice fly in the 8th inning leads Diamondbacks to a 5-2 win over the Reds

PHOENIX (AP) — Christian Walker hit a sacrifice fly with the bases loaded that scored the go-ahead run in the eighth inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-2 on Sunday.

The Diamondbacks took three of four games against the Reds and held on to the National League’s last wild-card spot. Arizona leads the Cincinnati by 1 1/2 games.

Corbin Carroll walked to lead off the eighth and stole second for his 40th steal of the season. Ketel Marte also walked and Lucas Sims relieved Ian Gibaut (8-3). Sims walked Tommy Pham to load the bases. Walker followed with a deep fly to center that scored Carroll and moved Marte to third.

Pham then stole second and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. walked to again load the bases before Evan Longoria lofted a sac fly to left that scored Marte. Alek Thomas added an RBI single — the only Arizona hit of the inning — to make it 5-2.

Carroll became just the fourth rookie with at least 20 homers and 40 steals. The others are Tommie Agee (1966, White Sox), Mitchell Page (1977, A’s) and Mike Trout (2012, Angels). Carroll has 22 home runs this season.

Gurriel hit his 20th homer of the season leading off the seventh to tie the game at 2.

Arizona’s Scott McGough (2-7) pitched 1 2/3 innings, striking out three. Ryan Thompson, called up from Triple-A on Sunday, and earned his first save.

Slade Cecconi pitched 5 2/3 innings for Arizona, giving up three hits and one run. He struck out five and walked none. Cecconi retired 15 in a row after giving up a leadoff hit to TJ Friedl.

Graham Ashcraft left after 6 2/3 innings, following his only walk of the game. He gave up seven hits and two runs while striking out five.

BANG BANG

Carroll drove one off the center-field wall with two out in the fifth, but settled for a triple as he was out trying for an inside-the-park homer. The relay throw from Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz was clocked at 99.7 mph.

MOVES

Reds: Recalled RHP Daniel Duarte from Louisville and sent RHP Brett Kennedy to the Triple-A team. It’s the fifth time Duarte (3.86 ERA in 18 2/3 IP) has been called up this season.

Diamondbacks: To make room for Thompson, RHP Nabil Crismatt, who pitched two scoreless innings on Saturday in his first game for Arizona, was designated for assignment.

NEXT

Reds: Begin a series in San Francisco. LHP Andrew Abbott (8-3, 3.16) gets the Monday start for Cincinnati.

Diamondbacks: Travel to Los Angeles to open a series with the Dodgers on Monday. RHP Zac Gallen (14-5, 3.11) starts for Arizona.

___

