9 people shot and wounded in D.C., including 2 juveniles, as violence continues to mar July Fourth

FILE - Television actor Allison Mack leaves federal court in the Brooklyn borough of New York, April 8, 2019, after pleading guilty to racketeering charges in a case involving a cult-like group based in upstate New York called NXIVM. Mack has been released from a California prison, according to a government website. Online records maintained by the Federal Bureau of Prisons said she was released Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Allison Mack released from prison
FILE - U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., speaks before President Joe Biden about his infrastructure agenda while announcing funding to upgrade Philadelphia's water facilities and replace lead pipes, Feb. 3, 2023, at Belmont Water Treatment Center in Philadelphia. Casey's campaign said Wednesday, July 5, that he raised over $4 million in the last three months, his best fundraising quarter ever as he awaits a Republican challenger to his re-election bid in the critical battleground state of Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Election 2024
FILE - The White House is seen, July 30, 2022, in Washington. The White House was briefly evacuated Sunday evening while President Joe Biden was at Camp David after a suspicious powder was discovered by the Secret Service in a common area of the West Wing, and a preliminary test showed the substance was cocaine, two law enforcement officials said Tuesday.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Suspected cocaine found at White House
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani delivers during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Ohtani leaves Angels game
Spectators shelter under umbrellas on court 3 as it starts to rain during the singles match between Denmark's Holger Rune and Britain's George Loffhagen on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Wimbledon Day 3
U.S. News

9 people shot and wounded in D.C., including 2 juveniles, as violence continues to mar July Fourth

Meade Street is seen after multiple people were shot in Washington early Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (Luis Urbina/WJLA-TV via AP)
1 of 3 | 

Meade Street is seen after multiple people were shot in Washington early Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (Luis Urbina/WJLA-TV via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Meade Street is seen after multiple people were shot in Washington early Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (Mike Rudd/WJLA-TV via AP)
2 of 3 | 

Meade Street is seen after multiple people were shot in Washington early Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (Mike Rudd/WJLA-TV via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fourth of July fireworks boxes and debris litter Meade Street follow a shooting in Washington, early Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (Luis Urbina/WJLA-TV via AP)
3 of 3 | 

Fourth of July fireworks boxes and debris litter Meade Street follow a shooting in Washington, early Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (Luis Urbina/WJLA-TV via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nine people were shot and wounded, including two juveniles, early Wednesday in Washington, D.C., police said.

Shortly before 1 a.m. police responded to a report of a shooting on Meade Street in the northeastern quadrant of the U.S. capital, Assistant Chief Leslie Parsons of the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement on Twitter.

Upon their arrival officers discovered multiple shooting victims, including a 9-year-old and a 17-year-old, Parsons said.

Other news
FILE - El Paso Walmart shooting suspect Patrick Crusius pleads not guilty during his arraignment in El Paso, Texas, Oct. 10, 2019. Patrick Crusius, the Texas gunman who killed 23 people in the racist attack is returning to federal court for sentencing on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Crusius is facing multiple life sentences after pleading guilty to one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history. (Briana Sanchez/The El Paso Times via AP, Pool, File)
The Texas shooter in a racist Walmart attack is going to prison. Here’s what to know about the case
The Texas gunman who killed 23 people in a racist 2019 attack at a Walmart is returning to federal court for sentencing.
FILE - Jean Messiha, head of the Apollon Institute, takes part to a demonstration on Feb. 20, 2021, in Paris. Messiha, a French far-right figure behind a divisive, and hugely successful, crowdfunding campaign for the family of a police officer jailed in the killing of a 17-year-old that triggered riots around France announced on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, that he’s closing the account which topped more than 1.5 million euros ($1.63 million). (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)
French far-right figure ends divisive crowdfunding for officer whose shooting of teen set off unrest
A French far-right figure behind a divisive, and hugely successful, crowdfunding campaign for the family of a police officer jailed in the killing of a 17-year-old that triggered riots around France announced on Tuesday that he’s closing the account which topped more than 1.5 million euros.
People participate in a community walk in Highland Park, Ill., Tuesday, July 4, 2023. One year after a shooter took seven lives at the city's annual parade, community members are planning to honor the victims and reclaim the space to move forward. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Highland Park residents walk parade route where 7 were killed in Fourth of July shooting
The holiday takes on a different meaning for the Illinois community this year.
Police on the scene of a shooting Monday, July 3, 2023 in Philadelphia. Police say a gunman in a bulletproof vest has opened fire on the streets of Philadelphia, killing several people and wounding two boys before he surrendered to responding officers. (Steven M. Falk/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
Five dead in Philadelphia shooting that’s nation’s worst violence around July 4
A 40-year-old killed one man in a house before fatally shooting four others on the streets of a Philadelphia neighborhood, then surrendering along with a rifle, a pistol, extra magazines, a police scanner and a bulletproof vest, police said.

A dark colored SUV seen driving through the neighborhood, stopped and then shot at the victims outside enjoying the July Fourth holiday, Parsons said, calling the shooting targeted.

Several victims were transported to local hospitals by D.C. Fire and EMS while others transported themselves. All the victims suffered non-life threatening injuries, Parsons said. None have been identified.

It was not immediately clear if there was more than one shooter in the vehicle and no arrests have been made.

The D.C. shooting is the latest in a string of mass shootings over a violent holiday weekend.

Twenty-eight people were shot, two fatally at a block party in Baltimore early Sunday. Authorities say many of the shooting victims were under 18.

On Monday night, a gunman in a bulletproof vest has opened fire on the streets of Philadelphia, killing five people and wounding two boys, 2 and 13, before he surrendered to responding officers, police.

Three people were killed and eight others injured when several men fired indiscriminately into a crowd of hundreds that had gathered in a Texas neighborhood following a festival in the area, authorities said. The shooting in the Fort Worth neighborhood of Como happened late Monday night, about two hours after the annual ComoFest ended.