Gutman, Wolff lead Atlanta United over DC United 3-1

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Supreme Court decisions
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du Barry" at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2. The British supermodel wrote Thursday on Instagram that her son is a true gift from God. In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on the cover of British Vogue. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
Naomi Campbell welcomes baby No. 2
FILE - People walk by Tiffany's flagship store in New York, Nov. 25, 2019. A fire broke out Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue, officials said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Tiffany & Co. flagship store fire
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves
New York Yankees' Domingo Germán, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The Yankees won 11-0. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees perfect game

Gutman, Wolff lead Atlanta United over DC United 3-1

 
Share

ATLANTA (AP) — Andrew Gutman and Tyler Wolff scored second-half goals to lead Atlanta United to a 3-1 victory over D.C. United on Saturday night.

Giorgos Giakoumakis scored his 10th goal of the season — putting him in a four-way tie for the league lead — when he used an assist from Miles Robinson in the 13th minute to give Atlanta United (7-4-7) the lead.

DC United (6-7-5) pulled even in the 27th minute on a goal by Taxiarchis Fountas — his fourth of the campaign — with an assist from Chris Durkin.

Other news
Los Angeles FC forward Denis Bouanga (99) celebrates with forward Carlos Vela (10) after scoring during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps in Los Angeles, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Reigning MVP Hany Mukhtar highlights MLS All-Star roster that will face Arsenal
Reigning league MVP Hany Mukhtar and teammate Walker Zimmerman from Nashville, LAFC scoring leader Dénis Bouanga and top newcomer Giorgos Giakoumakis highlight the 26-player roster for the Major League Soccer All-Star Game.
Atlanta United forward Miguel Berry (19) looks to shoot as he gets past Orlando City defender Antonio Carlos, right, during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Wolff scores late to help Atlanta United grab 1-1 draw with Orlando City
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Wolff scored late in the second half to help Atlanta United earn a 1-1 draw with Orlando City on Saturday night.
Nashville SC midfielder Dax McCarty, second from left, and midfielder Fafà Picault, center, congratulate forward Teal Bunbury after his goal against Atlanta United during the second half of an MLS soccer match on Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Picault, Mukhtar spark Nashville over Atlanta United 3-1
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Fafà Picault scored a first-half goal, Hany Mukhtar had two assists and Nashville SC defeated Atlanta United 3-1 on Saturday.
Atlanta United forward Giorgos Giakoumakis celebrates his goal against Toronto FC during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Toronto. (Andrew Lahodynskyj/The Canadian Press via AP)
Giakoumakis scores again, but Toronto rallies to tie Atlanta
TORONTO (AP) — Brandon Servania scored in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time to offset a historic night by Atlanta United’s Giorgos Giakoumakis, helping Toronto FC earn a 2-2 draw on Saturday night.

Atlanta United regained the lead four minutes into the second half on a goal by Gutman, a defender. Thiago Almada notched his league-leading ninth assist on Gutman’s third netter this campaign.

Tyler Wolff used assists from Gutman and Giakoumakis to add an insurance goal in the 73rd minute. It was Wolff’s third score of the season.

Brad Guzan finished with four saves for Atlanta United. Tyler Miller saved one shot for DC United.

Atlanta United has won five straight against DC United after posting sweeps in each of the last two seasons. Orlando City (2018-19) is the only other team Atlanta United has beaten five straight times.

Atlanta United had an 18-match scoring streak end in a scoreless draw with Los Angeles FC on Wednesday. The club had played to four straight draws before beating DC.

DC United entered play having scored 18 points over a 10-match span, something it hadn’t done since 2019. United’s three road wins this season equals its total in each of the last four campaigns.

DC United returns home to host Real Salt Lake on Saturday. Atlanta United is idle.

____

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport