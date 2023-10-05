Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Austin beats D.C. United 3-0 behind goals from Will Bruin, Sebastián Driussi and Matt Hedges

 
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Will Bruin and Sebastián Driussi scored 10 minutes apart in the first half and Austin beat D.C. United 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Austin (10-14-8) snapped a club-record 10-match winless run in all competitions. Austin had been the only club without a victory since July 21.

D.C. United (9-14-10) is 4-9-4 on the road in the regular season.

Bruin headed in Driussi’s pass in the 11th minute for his first goal at Q2 Stadium. Bruin has 12 goals in 18 matches against D.C. United, including the playoffs. Only Bradley Wright-Phillips (12) has more against D.C. since Bruin joined the league in 2011.

Driussi made it 2-0 in the 21st. He was left wide open at the penalty spot and sent in a calm finish for his 11th goal of the season.

Matt Hedges headed in a corner kick from Emiliano Rigoni in the 64th. It was Hedges’ first goal for Austin.

Austin also beat D.C. United 3-2 in only other meeting despite trailing 2-0 entering the 80th minute. It is the only time a team won after trailing by multiple goals in the 79th minute since the start of the 2019 season.

Austin will host Los Angeles FC on Saturday. D.C. United returns home to host New York City FC on Saturday.

