Leal, Willis guide Nashville to 2-0 victory over DC United

 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Randall Leal scored twice in the first half and Joe Willis made it stand up as Nashville SC defeated D.C. United 2-0 on Saturday night.

Leal took a pass from Hany Mukhtar in the 18th minute and found the net and he followed with an unassisted goal in the 37th minute to put Nashville up 2-0 at halftime. Leal entered play with one goal on the season.

Willis finished with two saves to earn the clean sheet for Nashville (11-5-5). Tyler Miller saved one shot for DC United (7-9-5).

Nashville was coming off two straight shutout losses following a club-record 10-match unbeaten streak. The club has never lost three straight and has won all six times following two-match skids.

Mukhtar has a goal contribution in seven straight home matches — eight goals, five assists. He has 32 goal contributions in 43 home matches since 2021.

Nashville improves to 4-0-2 all-time versus DC United, including a 1-1 draw on the road earlier this season. Nashville is the only team DC United has played at least five times without a victory.

DC United’s last eight goals have come from eight different players.

DC United travels to play FC Dallas on Tuesday. Nashville travels to play the Chicago Fire on Saturday.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport