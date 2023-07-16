Police crime tape remained Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Fargo, N.D., near the intersection where one police officer was fatally shot and two others were critically wounded on Friday, July 14. Authorities have said the suspect was also killed in the shooting, and a civilian was injured. (AP Photo/Jack Dura).
Harkes scores twice, propels Revolution over NYCFC 4-0

 
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Ian Harkes had the first two-goal match of his career to spark the New England Revolution to a 4-0 victory over D.C. United on Saturday night.

The Revolution (12-4-7) extended the second best unbeaten run at home to 13, going 8-0-5 during the streak.

Neither team scored until Gustavo Bou found the net in the 45th minute to put the Revolution up 1-0. Bou’s fifth goal of the season came with an assist from Carles Gil.

Harkes took a pass from Bobby Wood in the seventh minute of stoppage time and scored for the first time since 2017 to give the Revs a 2-0 lead at halftime. He scored again two minutes into the second half, using Gil’s league-leading 12th assist. The midfielder, who has been out of the league since 2018, has made two starts and three appearances this season. Harkes had two goals and two assists in 33 appearances and 26 starts for DC United in the 2017-18 seasons.

An own-goal by DC United defender Brendan Hines-Ike in the 73rd minute completed the scoring.

Djordje Petrovic finished with four saves to earn the clean sheet for the Revolution. Tyler Miller stopped five shots for DC United (8-10-6).

New England upped its unbeaten run at home against DC United to 13 with their fifth straight victory in the series (8-0-5). The Revs’ only longer unbeaten run at home against a single opponent was a 17-match streak against the New York Red Bulls from 2002-13.

DC United had been playing better on the road of late. The club has four wins and 14 points on the road this season — its best showing since posting six wins and 23 points in 2019.

When the league returns to action on Aug. 20, DC United will travel to play the New York Red Bulls. New England will hit the road to play Nashville SC.

