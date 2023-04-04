2023 Baseball Salaries

AP NEWS
    April 4, 2023 GMT
    ———
    ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS
    Madison Bumgarner$21,882,892
    Ketel Marte11,600,000
    Nick Ahmed10,375,000
    Merrill Kelly8,500,000
    Christian Walker6,500,000
    il-Mark Melancon6,000,000
    Lourdes Gurriel Jr.5,828,571
    Zac Gallen5,600,000
    Andrew Chafin5,500,000
    Zach Davies4,700,000
    il-Carson Kelly4,275,000
    Evan Longoria4,000,000
    Miguel Castro3,500,000
    Josh Rojas2,575,000
    Scott McGough2,500,000
    Corbin Carroll1,625,000
    Kyle Lewis1,610,000
    Cole Sulser825,000
    il-Joe Mantiply756,000
    Kevin Ginkel746,600
    Geraldo Perdomo738,600
    Jake McCarthy735,600
    Alek Thomas735,200
    Kyle Nelson728,900
    il-Corbin Martin728,400
    Jose Herrera724,300
    Drey Jameson723,600
    Ryne Nelson722,700
    Gabriel Moreno722,500
    Carlos Vargas721,000
    ———
    ATLANTA BRAVES
    Matt Olson$21,000,000
    Charlie Morton20,000,000
    Marcell Ozuna18,000,000
    Ronald Acuña Jr.17,000,000
    il-Raisel Iglesias16,000,000
    Austin Riley15,000,000
    Max Fried13,500,000
    Eddie Rosario9,000,000
    Travis d'Arnaud8,000,000
    Ozzie Albies7,000,000
    Kirby Yates6,000,000
    Michael Harris II5,000,000
    Collin McHugh5,000,000
    A.J. Minter4,287,500
    Sean Murphy4,000,000
    Kevin Pillar3,000,000
    Joe Jiménez2,765,000
    Orlando Arcia2,300,000
    Lucas Luetge1,550,000
    Jesse Chavez1,200,000
    il-Tyler Matzek1,200,000
    Ehire Adrianza1,000,000
    Spencer Strider1,000,000
    Nick Anderson875,000
    il-Kolby Allard750,000
    Sam Hilliard750,000
    Michael Tonkin750,000
    il-Kyle Wright750,000
    il-Huascar Ynoa750,000
    Dylan Lee730,000
    Jared Shuster720,000
    ———
    CHICAGO CUBS
    Marcus Stroman$25,000,000
    il-Seiya Suzuki18,000,000
    il-Kyle Hendricks14,500,000
    Dansby Swanson14,000,000
    Jameson Taillon14,000,000
    Cody Bellinger12,500,000
    Ian Happ10,850,000
    Drew Smyly8,000,000
    Trey Mancini7,000,000
    Yan Gomes6,000,000
    Michael Fulmer4,000,000
    Tucker Barnhart3,250,000
    Nico Hoerner2,525,000
    Brad Boxberger2,000,000
    Nick Madrigal1,225,000
    Luis Torrens1,200,000
    Edwin Ríos1,000,000
    Mark Leiter Jr.850,000
    il-Codi Heuer785,000
    Patrick Wisdom763,000
    Adbert Alzolay744,750
    Justin Steele740,000
    Keegan Thompson740,000
    Julian Merryweather737,000
    Michael Rucker737,000
    il-Brandon Hughes728,000
    Javier Assad721,500
    Hayden Wesneski721,500
    il-Ethan Roberts721,000
    Miles Mastrobuoni720,500
    Eric Hosmer720,000
    ———
    CINCINNATI REDS
    il-Joey Votto$25,000,000
    Wil Myers6,000,000
    Kevin Newman2,662,500
    Luis Cessa2,650,000
    Curt Casali2,500,000
    il-Luke Weaver2,000,000
    il-Nick Senzel1,950,000
    Buck Farmer1,725,000
    il-Lucas Sims1,267,500
    Luke Maile1,175,000
    Alex Young1,150,000
    Derek Law1,000,000
    Jason Vosler1,000,000
    il-Justin Dunn900,000
    il-Tejay Antone770,000
    Jonathan India760,000
    Jake Fraley740,000
    Tyler Stephenson740,000
    Jose Barrero730,000
    Alexis Diaz730,000
    Ian Gibaut730,000
    Hunter Greene730,000
    il-Vladimir Gutierrez730,000
    Joel Kuhnel730,000
    Nick Lodolo730,000
    Connor Overton730,000
    il-Antonio Santillan730,000
    Graham Ashcraft722,500
    Stuart Fairchild722,500
    TJ Friedl722,500
    Reiver Sanmartin722,500
    Will Benson720,000
    Fernando Cruz720,000
    Spencer Steer720,000
    ———
    COLORADO ROCKIES
    Kris Bryant$28,000,000
    Germán Márquez15,300,000
    Charlie Blackmon15,000,000
    Kyle Freeland10,500,000
    il-Randal Grichuk10,333,333
    il-Daniel Bard9,500,000
    Ryan McMahon9,000,000
    Jurickson Profar7,710,778
    C.J. Cron7,500,000
    il-Antonio Senzatela7,250,000
    Elias Díaz5,500,000
    Pierce Johnson5,000,000
    Dinelson Lamet5,000,000
    Brent Suter3,000,000
    José Ureña3,000,000
    il-Brendan Rodgers2,700,000
    Austin Gomber1,650,000
    Brad Hand1,500,000
    Harold Castro1,300,000
    il-Tyler Kinley1,200,000
    Ty Blach1,100,000
    Yonathan Daza730,000
    il-Lucas Gilbreath725,000
    il-Ryan Rolison725,000
    Jake Bird722,000
    il-Sean Bouchard722,000
    Ryan Feltner722,000
    Justin Lawrence722,000
    Elehuris Montero722,000
    Connor Seabold722,000
    Brian Serven722,000
    Ezequiel Tovar722,000
    Alan Trejo722,000
    Mike Moustakas720,000
    ———
    LOS ANGELES DODGERS
    Freddie Freeman$25,290,674
    Mookie Betts21,158,692
    Clayton Kershaw20,000,000
    Chris Taylor15,000,000
    Julio Urías14,250,000
    Max Muncy13,500,000
    Noah Syndergaard13,000,000
    J.D. Martinez10,000,000
    il-Walker Buehler8,025,000
    il-Blake Treinen8,000,000
    il-Daniel Hudson6,500,000
    David Peralta6,500,000
    Will Smith5,250,000
    Miguel Rojas4,250,000
    Austin Barnes3,500,000
    il-Tony Gonsolin3,250,000
    Dustin May1,675,000
    Yency Almonte1,500,000
    Shelby Miller1,500,000
    Trayce Thompson1,450,000
    Evan Phillips1,300,000
    Brusdar Graterol1,225,000
    il-Jimmy Nelson1,200,000
    Caleb Ferguson1,100,000
    il-Alex Reyes1,000,000
    il-J.P. Feyereisen750,000
    il-Gavin Lux750,000
    Alex Vesia750,000
    Phil Bickford740,000
    Michael Grove722,500
    Andre Jackson722,500
    James Outman722,500
    il-Ryan Pepiot722,500
    Miguel Vargas722,500
    Jason Heyward720,000
    ———
    MIAMI MARLINS
    Jorge Soler$15,000,000
    Avisaíl García12,000,000
    Matt Barnes8,375,000
    Jean Segura6,500,000
    Sandy Alcantara6,300,000
    Luis Arraez6,100,000
    Johnny Cueto6,000,000
    Joey Wendle6,000,000
    Garrett Cooper4,200,000
    Dylan Floro3,900,000
    Jacob Stallings3,350,000
    Tanner Scott2,825,000
    Jesus Luzardo2,450,000
    Jon Berti2,100,000
    Yuli Gurriel1,250,000
    JT Chargois850,000
    Trevor Rogers752,000
    Jazz Chisholm Jr.749,500
    il-Steven Okert739,000
    il-Anthony Bender738,500
    Jesús Sánchez738,000
    Bryan De La Cruz736,000
    A.J. Puk736,000
    Braxton Garrett732,000
    Edward Cabrera731,000
    Nick Fortes730,000
    il-Tommy Nance729,500
    Huascar Brazoban724,000
    Andrew Nardi723,000
    il-Max Meyer721,500
    il-Nic Enright720,000
    ———
    MILWAUKEE BREWERS
    Christian Yelich$24,250,727
    Brandon Woodruff10,800,000
    Corbin Burnes10,100,000
    Willy Adames8,700,000
    Jesse Winker8,250,000
    Eric Lauer5,075,000
    Rowdy Tellez4,950,000
    Luis Urías4,700,000
    Freddy Peralta3,734,960
    il-Adrian Houser3,600,000
    Brian Anderson3,500,000
    Wade Miley3,500,000
    Devin Williams3,350,000
    Victor Caratini2,800,000
    Luke Voit2,000,000
    Matt Bush1,850,000
    Mike Brosseau1,400,000
    il-Aaron Ashby1,200,000
    Hoby Milner1,025,000
    Justin Wilson850,000
    William Contreras739,000
    il-Tyrone Taylor735,400
    il-Bryse Wilson732,600
    il-Jason Alexander732,500
    Owen Miller731,100
    Joel Payamps730,500
    Peter Strzelecki726,400
    Javy Guerra724,500
    Garrett Mitchell724,300
    Brice Turang720,000
    Gus Varland720,000

