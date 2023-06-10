De La Cruz, Abbott spark Reds over Cardinals 8-4

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Supreme Court decisions
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du Barry" at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2. The British supermodel wrote Thursday on Instagram that her son is a true gift from God. In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on the cover of British Vogue. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
Naomi Campbell welcomes baby No. 2
FILE - People walk by Tiffany's flagship store in New York, Nov. 25, 2019. A fire broke out Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue, officials said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Tiffany & Co. flagship store fire
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves
New York Yankees' Domingo Germán, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The Yankees won 11-0. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees perfect game

De La Cruz, Abbott spark Reds over Cardinals 8-4

Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz, left, scores past St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 10, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
1 of 13 | 

Cincinnati Reds’ Elly De La Cruz, left, scores past St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 10, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz, left, scores past St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 10, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
2 of 13 | 

Cincinnati Reds’ Elly De La Cruz, left, scores past St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 10, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Saturday, June 10, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
3 of 13 | 

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Saturday, June 10, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
CORRECTS TO SIXTH INNING NOT SEVENTH INNING - Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott, center, is congratulated by teammates Luke Maile, left, and Spencer Steer (7) before being removed during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
4 of 13 | 

CORRECTS TO SIXTH INNING NOT SEVENTH INNING - Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott, center, is congratulated by teammates Luke Maile, left, and Spencer Steer (7) before being removed during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Cincinnati Reds catcher Luke Maile, left, and relief pitcher Alexis Diaz (43) celebrate an 8-4 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals following a baseball game Saturday, June 10, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
5 of 13 | 

Cincinnati Reds catcher Luke Maile, left, and relief pitcher Alexis Diaz (43) celebrate an 8-4 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals following a baseball game Saturday, June 10, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Saturday, June 10, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
6 of 13 | 

St. Louis Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Saturday, June 10, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan dives for a ground ball by Cincinnati Reds' Spencer Steer before throwing Steer out at first during the ninth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 10, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
7 of 13 | 

St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan dives for a ground ball by Cincinnati Reds’ Spencer Steer before throwing Steer out at first during the ninth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 10, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Cardinals' Dylan Carlson is congratulated by teammate Luken Baker (26) after hitting a two-run home run as Cincinnati Reds catcher Luke Maile, right, stands by during the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 10, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
8 of 13 | 

St. Louis Cardinals’ Dylan Carlson is congratulated by teammate Luken Baker (26) after hitting a two-run home run as Cincinnati Reds catcher Luke Maile, right, stands by during the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 10, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Cardinals' Dylan Carlson watches his two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Saturday, June 10, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
9 of 13 | 

St. Louis Cardinals’ Dylan Carlson watches his two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Saturday, June 10, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Cincinnati Reds' Jonathan India doubles during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Saturday, June 10, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
10 of 13 | 

Cincinnati Reds’ Jonathan India doubles during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Saturday, June 10, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Cincinnati Reds' Luke Maile doubles during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Saturday, June 10, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
11 of 13 | 

Cincinnati Reds’ Luke Maile doubles during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Saturday, June 10, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Cincinnati Reds' Stuart Fairchild, right, is safe at first for a single as St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt handles the throw during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 10, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
12 of 13 | 

Cincinnati Reds’ Stuart Fairchild, right, is safe at first for a single as St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt handles the throw during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 10, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Saturday, June 10, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
13 of 13 | 

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Saturday, June 10, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
By Warren Mayes
 
Share

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Elly De La Cruz kept up his hot start with an RBI, stolen base and impressive headfirst slide at the plate, Andrew Abbott pitched shutout ball for the second straight start and the Cincinnati Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 8-4 Saturday behind the two rookies.

The 21-year-old De La Cruz made his big league debut Tuesday and has a five-hitting hitting streak, batting .316 with a double, triple, home run, three RBIs and two stolen bases.

He walked in the fifth inning and reached when he grounded into a forceout in the seventh, then scored from first on Spencer Steer’s double when he ran through third base coach J.R. House’s stop sign and with a headfirst slide got around catcher Andrew Knizner.

Other news
Cleveland Guardians' Josh Bell grimaces after striking out during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
With small markets and small payrolls, the AL and NL Centrals are lagging again
The AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians have been below .500 since late April. The Cincinnati Reds top the NL Central standings while on an 86-win pace.
Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris II dives into third base on a triple against the Cincinnati Reds during the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Olson’s go-ahead homer helps Braves earn another wild 7-6 victory over the Reds
Matt Olson hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the sixth and the Atlanta Braves held on for another wild 7-6 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.
Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz hits a double during the second inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Cincinnati, Friday, June 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
De La Cruz goes for cycle and Votto hits 2 clutch homers as streaking Reds stop Braves 11-10
Dazzling rookie Elly De La Cruz hit for the cycle, Joey Votto launched tying and go-ahead homers and the Cincinnati Reds extended their winning streak to 12 games with an 11-10 victory over the Atlanta Braves.
Cincinnati Reds' Jake Fraley runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies in Cincinnati, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Fraley’s homer sends the Reds to their 11th straight win, their longest streak in 66 years
Jake Fraley hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the eighth inning, and the Cincinnati Reds extended their majors-best winning streak to 11 games, rallying past the Colorado Rockies 5-3 for a three-game sweep.

“I didn’t see the stop sign until late,” De La Cruz said through a translator. “I said ‘Damn, I can’t stop.’ It was too late. That’s why I kept running.”

Cincinnati manager David Bell wasn’t upset with De La Cruz.

“I just loved J.R.'s reaction,” Bell said. “He laughed. He didn’t get mad. He might need to put the stop sign away for a while. It seems like he keeps gaining speed as he runs, and that makes it tough for a third base coach.”

De La Cruz maintained he has the most speed among the Reds.

“I am. I’m the fastest man in the world,” he said laughing.

Abbott (2-0). a 24-year-old left-hander who debuted Monday with a win over Milwaukee, allowed five hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings and struck out four. He has pitched 11 2/3 scoreless innings and allowed six hits.

“It’s a good start,” Abbott said. “I’ve got some things to work on. It’s just clicking. If we stay the course, we’ll be all right. I think it’s just go out and have fun, really. There’s a lot of excitement on the team. Just harness and go out and do your job and give 100%.”

Abbott became the first Reds pitcher with 11 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings at the start of his big league career since Amir Garrett’s 12 in 2017. Abbott is the first Reds pitcher to open with consecutive scoreless starts of at least five innings since the mound was moved to its current distance in 1893.

Luke Maile doubled twice with three RBIs and Steer had a sacrifice fly, a two-run double and three RBIs.

Miles Mikolas (4-3) gave up five runs and seven hits in six innings.

“It was not a good outing,” Mikolas said. “I need to be better.”

Maile put Cincinnati ahead with a three-run, two-out double in the second. Stuart Fairchild beat out a grounder to Nolan Arenado at third to keep the inning alive.

“I just put my head down and ran as hard as I could,” Fairchild said. “It appeared he took an extra step back and that’s I needed to make it in.”

Cincinnati opened a 5-0 lead in the third when Matt McLain tripled, Jonathan India was hit by a pitch, De La Cruz singled and Steer hit a sacrifice fly.

Paul Goldschmidt had an RBI double in the seventh, Dylan Carlson hit a two-run homer in the eighth against Kevin Herget and Arenado hit a solo shot in the ninth off Alexis Díaz.

ROSTER MOVES

Reds: Herget was recalled from Triple-A Louisville in his fourth stint with Cincinnati this season. … RHP Joel Kuhnel was optioned to Louisville. ... RHP Michael Mariot agreed to a minor league contract.

LIKE FATHER, LIKE SON

Caleb Adam Wainwright, 4, threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the game. The crowd gave him a loud round of applause to pitcher Adam Wainwright’s son.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: Placed OF Jake Fraley (bruised right wrist contusion) on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Thursday, an injury sustained when hit by a Caleb Ferguson pitch. Fraley has hit .262 with seven homers and 38 RBIs this season. ... OF TJ Friedl (left hamstring strain) was reinstated from the IL and went 0 for 5.

Cardinals: OF Lars Nootbaar (bruised lower back) remains limited because of pain and stiffness in his back. He is a few days away from returning to full baseball activities. …LHP Packy Naughton (left forearm strain) is on a rehab assignment and he will pitch an inning Sunday for Triple-A Memphis.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Hunter Greene (1-4, 3.92) hasn’t pitched since June 1. He skipped his last scheduled start because of stiffness in his right hip.

Cardinals: Wainwright (2-1, 5.97) takes an 11-17 record into Sunday’s start against the Reds, his only losing record against an opponent he was more than one decision against.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports