Vehicle crash at Fort Bliss in Texas kills 1 soldier and injures 5 others
FORT BLISS, Texas (AP) — A tactical vehicle crashed Friday at Fort Bliss in Texas, killing a soldier and injuring five others, the base reported.
The accident took place at about 9:30 a.m. in a base training area, authorities said.
The name of the dead soldier, the conditions of the injured and details of the accident weren’t immediately released.
Other news
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has sent investigators to the site of a fatal Tesla crash in California.
A Formula E race was temporarily halted after a high-speed multi-car crash. The Rome E-Prix was red flagged on lap nine after numerous cars were involved in the incident on Saturday.
London police say an 8-year-old girl is in a life-threatening condition in a hospital following a car crash at an elementary school in Wimbledon that claimed the life of another girl of the same age.
Emergency officials in New Hampshire say a car crashed into a busy restaurant and injured more than a dozen people.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Soldier’s family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time,” Maj. Gen. James P. Isenhower III, senior commander of Fort Bliss and commander of the 1st Armored Division, said in a statement.
Fort Bliss is home to the 1st Armored Division.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.