Vehicle crash at Fort Bliss in Texas kills 1 soldier and injures 5 others

FILE - Honoree Tony Bennett arrives at the Los Angeles Confidential Magazine 2012 Grammys Celebration in Beverly Hills, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2012. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
Tony Bennett dies
United States' Lindsey Horan speaks to the media during a FIFA Women's World Cup press conference at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
US in Women’s World Cup
FILE - News media wait outside of the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse where their is a pretrial conference to discuss procedures for handling classified information in the case against former President Donald Trump, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Fort Pierce, Fla. A federal judge in Florida has set a trial date for next May for Trump in a case charging him with illegally retaining hundreds of classified documents. The May 20, 2024, trial date was set by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Trump trial date set
North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley speaks during a news conference on Friday, July 21, 2023 in Fargo, N.D. The man who shot three Fargo police officers and a civilian, killing one of the officers before an officer killed him, searched the internet for terms including “explosive ammo” and “kill fast,” as well as for what crowded area events might be happening in and around North Dakota's largest city, authorities said Friday. ( KFGO via AP)
Fargo shooting updates
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) makes a free kick to score a goal during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match against Cruz Azul, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Inter Miami defeated Cruz Azul 2-1. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lionel Messi debut
U.S. News

Vehicle crash at Fort Bliss in Texas kills 1 soldier and injures 5 others

FILE - Cars wait to enter Fort Bliss, Texas, Sept. 9, 2014. The military says a solider has died and five others have been hurt in the crash of a tactical vehicle at Fort Bliss, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Juan Carlos Llorca, File)

FILE - Cars wait to enter Fort Bliss, Texas, Sept. 9, 2014. The military says a solider has died and five others have been hurt in the crash of a tactical vehicle at Fort Bliss, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Juan Carlos Llorca, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

FORT BLISS, Texas (AP) — A tactical vehicle crashed Friday at Fort Bliss in Texas, killing a soldier and injuring five others, the base reported.

The accident took place at about 9:30 a.m. in a base training area, authorities said.

The name of the dead soldier, the conditions of the injured and details of the accident weren’t immediately released.

Other news
FILE - The Tesla company logo is shown at a Tesla dealership in Littleton, Colo., Feb. 2, 2020. A fatal July 2023 crash in California involving a Tesla has drawn the attention of federal investigators, who sent a team to the site of the site of what appears to have been a head-on crash. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Fatal Tesla crash in California draws federal investigators to site of head-on collision
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has sent investigators to the site of a fatal Tesla crash in California.
The crashed Jaguar of Britain's Sam Bird is seen in front of the Square Colosseum of the EUR district during the race one of the Rome E-Prix in Rome, Saturday, July 15, 2023. A crash which involved 6 cars occurred at the 9th lap of the race, none of the drivers were hurt, official said. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Rome E-Prix temporarily halted after multi-car crash at high speed
A Formula E race was temporarily halted after a high-speed multi-car crash. The Rome E-Prix was red flagged on lap nine after numerous cars were involved in the incident on Saturday.
Police officers set up cordon line as a car crashed into a primary school building in Wimbledon, London, Thursday, July 6, 2023. London police say a girl died when an SUV crashed into an elementary school on a very narrow road in the Wimbledon district of southwest London. The Metropolitan Police said Thursday that there have been further injuries but did not provide details of how many. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
8-year-old girl in ‘life-threatening condition’ after deadly school car crash in Wimbledon
London police say an 8-year-old girl is in a life-threatening condition in a hospital following a car crash at an elementary school in Wimbledon that claimed the life of another girl of the same age.
In this photo released by the Laconia Fire Department, a vehicle sits inside a restaurant after crashing through the wall on Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Laconia, NH. The car struck the busy Looney Bin Bar & Grill and injured more than a dozen patrons inside, authorities said. (Laconia Fire Department via AP)
Car crashes into New Hampshire restaurant, injures dozens, pins man in bathroom
Emergency officials in New Hampshire say a car crashed into a busy restaurant and injured more than a dozen people.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Soldier’s family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time,” Maj. Gen. James P. Isenhower III, senior commander of Fort Bliss and commander of the 1st Armored Division, said in a statement.

Fort Bliss is home to the 1st Armored Division.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.