5 including baby die in fiery vehicle wreck in eastern Oregon

This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta unveiled the app to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Twitter threatens legal action against Meta
FILE - Britney Spears appears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 2018, left, and San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball first round draft pick Victor Wembanyama speaks during a news conference in San Antonio on June 24, 2023. Wembanyama said Thursday, July 6, 2023, that he believes Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away. (AP Photos by Chris Pizzello, left, and Eric Gay, File)
Wembanyama — Spears
FILE - El Paso Walmart shooting suspect Patrick Crusius pleads not guilty during his arraignment in El Paso, Texas, Oct. 10, 2019. Patrick Crusius, the Texas gunman who killed 23 people in the racist attack is returning to federal court for sentencing on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Crusius is facing multiple life sentences after pleading guilty to one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history. (Briana Sanchez/The El Paso Times via AP, Pool, File)
Texas gunman gets 90 life sentences
FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit to a Lebanese military base at the opening of the Second Meeting of States Parties to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, in the southern town of Nabatiyeh, Lebanon, Sept. 12, 2011. The Biden administration has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine and is expected to announce on Friday, July 6, 2023, that the Pentagon will send thousands as part of the latest military aid package for the war effort against Russia, according to people familiar with the decision. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari, File)
US sending cluster munitions
Britain's Andy Murray leaves the court after losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in a men's singles match on day five of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Wimbledon
U.S. News

5 including baby die in fiery vehicle wreck in eastern Oregon

 
Share

VALE, Ore. (AP) — Five people including an infant died when two vehicles collided and burst into flames in eastern Oregon near the Idaho border, according to Oregon State Police.

Police responded to the crash at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday on U.S. Route 20 near Vale, state police said Friday in a statement.

A preliminary investigation found that Lance Lightfoot of Meridian, Idaho, was driving east in a minivan when it crossed into the westbound lane and collided with an oncoming sedan driven by Cecilia Loma of Carson, California, police said.

Other news
A election campaign poster of far-right AfD candidate Robert Sesselmann remains at a street at the outskirts of the small city Sonneberg at the German federal state Thuringia, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. The Alternative for Germany, or AfD, candidate Robert Sesselmann won the runoff election for a local county administrator in Sonneberg county on June 25, 2023. Sonneberg has a relatively small population of 56,800, but the win is a symbolic milestone for the far-right populist party AfD.(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
A German county elected a far-right candidate for the first time since the Nazi era, raising concern
The election of the first head of a county administration by the far-right Alternative of Germany in a rural eastern region recently has lead to concern among opponents of the party.
KCCI-TV chief meteorologist Chris Gloninger stands outside his home, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in West Des Moines, Iowa. Gloninger has announced that he is leaving the Des Moines station due in part to threats he received for his coverage of climate change on air. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Harassment of TV meteorologists reflects broader anti-science, anti-media trends
TV meteorologist Chris Gloninger faced intensifying harassment as he did more reporting on climate change during local newscasts.
Brayan Manzano wipes sweat off his face while picking yellow squash, Friday, July 7, 2023, at a farm in Waverly, Ohio. As Earth this week set and then repeatedly broke unofficial records for average global heat, it served as a reminder of a danger that climate change is making steadily worse for farmworkers and others who labor outside. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
Climate change ratchets up the stress on farmworkers on the front lines of a warming Earth
As Earth this week set and then repeatedly broke unofficial records for average global heat, it served as a reminder of a danger that climate change is making steadily worse for farmworkers and others who labor outside.
A statue of Jack Daniels sits on a bench as a visitor enters a souvenir shop in the town where the distillery is located Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in Lynchburg, Tenn. A destructive and unsightly black fungus which feeds on ethanol emitted by whiskey barrels has been found growing on property near the distillery's nearby barrelhouses which has resulted in a lawsuit against it. (AP Photo/John Amis)
As whiskey and bourbon business booms, beloved distillers face pushback over taxes and emissions
The whiskey and bourbon makers of Tennessee and Kentucky have long been beloved in their communities, where they provide jobs and the pride of a successful homegrown industry.

It’s not known why Lightfoot, 62, crossed into oncoming traffic, police said.

Both vehicles caught fire, and Lightfoot, as well as everyone in the vehicle driven by Loma, 27, died at the scene, police said. The other passengers were identified as 26-year-old Erik Ortiz, also from Carson, as well as a 15-year-old boy and an 8-month-old girl.

Also Friday, state police said three people were killed and two others were hurt in a Wednesday crash involving three vehicles west of Eugene on Oregon Route 126.

According to a preliminary investigation, a car driven by Allen Weaver Jr., 51, of Grace, Idaho, was traveling west at about 5:45 p.m. when the car for unknown reasons crossed the median and sideswiped a pickup truck that was pulling a travel trailer.

The car then crashed head-on into another pickup, police said.

Weaver and two people in the second pickup, identified as Lacy Taylor, 28, and Michele Taylor, 58, both of Eugene, died, according to police. The driver and another passenger in the pickup were seriously injured and taken to a hospital.

Neither of the people in the vehicle hauling the trailer were injured.