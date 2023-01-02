Walz set to take oath for second term as Minnesota governor

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz is set to take the oath of office Monday for his second term as Minnesota’s chief executive.

Walz tweeted Sunday night that he was feeling “proud, honored, and ready” to kick off his new term. He’ll be starting out with a $17.6 billion projected budget surplus.

“Let’s keep working to create a brighter future for Minnesotans across the state,” Walz tweeted. “Together.”

Also taking their oaths for new terms Monday will be Attorney General Keith Ellison, Secretary of State Steve Simon and State Auditor Julie Blaha.

Ellison will be sworn in by new federal Judge Jerry Blackwell, who was a star of the prosecution team that the attorney general assembled to convict former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin for the 2020 murder of George Floyd.

The governor’s inauguration will be followed by a public open house at the state Capitol, where the Minnesota Legislature will convene for its 2023 session on Tuesday.

When the House and Senate are gaveled in at noon Tuesday, Democrats will take full control of Minnesota state government for the first time in eight years. Democrats flipped the Senate in the November elections and will hold a one-seat majority in the chamber, while they kept control of the House and governor’s office.