SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, left, and SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland speak during a press conference announcing a strike by The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists on Thursday, July, 13, 2023, in Los Angeles. This marks the first time since 1960 that actors and writers will picket film and television productions at the same time. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Hollywood actors join strike
A damaged apartment is seen in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 13, 2023, following Russia's air attacks targeting the capital city. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Ukraine repels Russian attack
FILE - This illustration provided by Perrigo in May 2023, depicts proposed packaging for the company's birth control medication Opill. U.S. officials have approved the first over-the-counter birth control pill, a major change that will broaden access for women and teenagers. The Food and Drug Administration decision on Thursday, July 13, 2023 means drugmaker Perrigo can sell its once-a-day Opill without a prescription. (Perrigo via AP, File)
Over-the-counter birth control
FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, June 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov, File)
Biden talks Russian prisoner exchange
FILE - Children cool themselves with electric fans as they take a rest near the Forbidden City on a hot day in Beijing, June 25, 2023. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday, July 13, an already warming Earth steamed to its hottest June on record. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)
June was Earth’s hottest month on record
Execution date for Ohio inmate convicted in Lucasville prison riot rescheduled for 2027

 
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has delayed the execution of an inmate sentenced to die in the slayings of fellow inmates during a 1993 prison riot for three years.

Keith LaMar was convicted of aggravated murder in 1995 for the deaths of five inmates during a riot at the Southern Ohio Correctional Institution in Lucasville. He received the death penalty for four of the killings.

The high court on Thursday moved his execution date from Nov. 16, 2023, to Jan. 13, 2027.

FILE - This undated photo released by the Honolulu Police Department shows Eric Thompson, charged with murder in the shooting death of the acupuncturist who was having an affair with his wife. A defense attorney told jurors at the start of Thompson's trial, that Thompson wasn't the only person with a motive to kill him. Jon Tokuhara “had a track record of cheating,” including with women who had families, Thompson's defense attorney said. (Honolulu Police Department via AP, File)
Defense attorney in Hawaii love triangle murder trial says acupuncturist cheated with multiple women
At the start of a Hawaii love triangle murder trial, a defense attorney says police ignored possible suspects with motives to kill an acupuncturist, including women he was having affairs with.
Officers and detectives gather at the scene where an inmate crashed a transport van after stealing it with a Marion County sheriff's deputy on-board Monday, July 10, 2023, just outside the Community Justice Campus in Indianapolis. Court documents released Tuesday say a jail inmate accused of killing a sheriff’s deputy who was transporting him in a van used the chain of his handcuffs to choke the officer during an escape attempt. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy John Durm, 61, died Monday at a hospital following the attack. (Jenna Watson/The Indianapolis Star via AP)
Indiana jail inmate charged with murder in deputy’s strangulation death
A jail inmate accused of killing a sheriff’s deputy during an escape attempt as he was being moved in a van has been charged with murder and prosecutors say they are seeking the death penalty against him.
This photo provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows a suspect captured by security cameras on Jan. 6, 2022, during a robbery at the Aliante hotel-casino in North Las Vegas. The police agency later identified the suspect as Caleb Rogers, who was employed as an active-duty patrol officer at the time of the robbery. Rogers is accused in a series of casino heists in Southern Nevada between November 2021 and February 2022, when he was arrested. His jury trial in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas is set to begin Monday, July 10, 2023. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP)
Las Vegas police officer’s brother testified against him about ‘desperate’ casino heist
The trial is coming to a close against the Las Vegas police officer accused of stealing almost $165,000 in a series of casino heists.
Matthew Nilo stands during an appearance at Suffolk Superior Court, Thursday, July 13, 2023, in Boston. Nilo, a New Jersey lawyer already charged in connection with a series of sexual assaults in Boston's Charlestown neighborhood about 15 years ago, pleaded not guilty on Thursday to new charges stemming from a different series of sexual assaults in another area of the city that occurred at roughly the same time. (Lane Turner/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool)
New Jersey lawyer pleads not guilty to a second series of sexual assaults in Boston
A New Jersey lawyer already charged in connection with a series of sexual assaults in Boston about 15 years ago has pleaded not guilty to new charges stemming from a different series of sexual assaults in another area of the city that occurred at roughly the same time.

Lamar’s lawyers have argued the only evidence against the 54-year-old prisoner came from inmates that authorities never corroborated, and that further proof of his innocence was withheld.

His reprieve comes amid an unofficial death penalty moratorium in the state, which Republican Gov. Mike DeWine has attributed to the state’s ongoing inability to obtain drugs from pharmaceutical companies.

Ohio’s execution schedule is now pushed out until late 2026.