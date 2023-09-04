Burning Man
Smash Mouth’s Steve Harwell dies
U.S. Open
Labor Day
Russia-Ukraine war
U.S. News

Reshaped Death Valley park could take months to reopen after damage from Hilary

 
Share

DEATH VALLEY JUNCTION, Calif. (AP) — It’s unclear when Death Valley National Park will reopen to visitors after heavy rains from Tropical Storm Hilary forged new gullies and crumbled roadways at the site of one of the hottest places in the world, officials said.

The storm dumped a furious 2.2 inches (6 centimeters) of rain Aug. 20, roughly the amount of rainfall the park usually receives in a year. This year’s rainfall broke its previous record of 1.7 inches (4 centimeters) in one day, set in August of last year.

“Two inches of rain does not sound like a lot, but here, it really does stay on the surface,” Matthew Lamar, a park ranger, told the Los Angeles Times. “Two inches of rain here can have a dramatic impact.”

The park, which straddles eastern California and Nevada, holds the record for the hottest temperature recorded on the planet — 134 degrees Fahrenheit (57 degrees Celsius), reached in 1913.

Other news
Los Angeles Fire Department personnel standby outside the White Memorial Medical Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. A succession of power outages at a Los Angeles hospital prompted the evacuation of 28 patients in critical condition to other hospitals early Tuesday, while 213 other patients were moved to another building in the medical center, authorities said. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
Hundreds of patients evacuated from Los Angeles hospital building that lost power in storm’s wake
FILE - Dodger Stadium is viewed before the MLB All-Star Futures baseball game July 16, 2022, in Los Angeles. A viral aerial video of the stadium taken after the heavy downpour from Tropical Storm Hilary has many social media users convinced that floodwaters submerged the ballpark. But the team says it was never underwater. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Is Dodger Stadium flooded? No, it was just an illusion
Members of Cal Fire Pilot Rock 6 crew, out of Crestline, Calif., clear mud off the side of the road in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Hilary, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Yucaipa, Calif. Scientists figure a natural El Nino, human-caused climate change, a stubborn heat dome over the nation’s midsection and other factors cooked up Hilary’s record-breaking slosh into California and Nevada. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
How a mix of natural and human-caused factors cooked up Tropical Storm Hilary’s soggy mess

Officials say it could be months before the park reopens. It has been closed since Hilary, the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years, swept through the state in August.

Christopher Andriessen, a spokesperson with the California Department of Transportation, also known as Caltrans, told the Times that about 900 of the park’s nearly 1,400 miles (2,250 kilometers) of roads have been assessed.

Repair costs are estimated at $6 million, but only for one of the park’s main roads, State Route 190, and a small part of State Route 136.

“We don’t have a timeline yet,” park spokesperson Abby Wines told The Associated Press on Monday. “Caltrans has said they expect to fully open 190 within three months, but they often are able to open parts of it earlier.”

Some familiar sites survived the storm, including Scotty’s Castle, a popular visitor destination.

Young and adult endangered pupfish at Devils Hole cavern survived, although eggs were likely smothered by sediment, the park said on social media last month. Endangered Salt Creek pupfish also survived, the newspaper reported.