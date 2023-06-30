Supreme Court rulings
Protests in France
Russian rebellion
Alan Arkin dies
Indiana Jones
U.S. News

Georgia police arrest mother of 7-year-old girl whose body was found decaying in closet

 
Share

ATLANTA (AP) — Police in Georgia have arrested the mother of a 7-year-old girl whose body was found decaying in the closet of a vacant apartment.

Alondra Hobbs, 27, was charged with felony murder and cruelty in the second degree, DeKalb County police said on Facebook. It was not immediately clear whether she had an attorney.

A police spokeswoman, Officer Elise Wells, said Hobbs was at a hospital Friday. She was charged on Thursday, according to police. They identified her daughter as Alivia Hobbs-Jordan.

Other news
This booking photo provided by the Hartford Police Department shows Andrey Desmond of New Britain, Conn. Desmond was charged Wednesday, June 28, 2023 with assault in connection with an attack on State Rep. Maryam Khan outside a Muslim prayer service in Hartford. ( Hartford Police Department via AP)
The man who attacked a Muslim lawmaker first made lewd comments and tried to kiss her, police say
Police say a man accused of attacking a Connecticut lawmaker outside a Muslim prayer service this week made lewd comments to the woman and tried to kiss her.
FILE - A New York Police Department's counterterrorism officer wearing a video camera, stands outside St. Patrick's Cathedral wearing a body camera in New York on Oct. 5, 2020. Body cameras have proliferated in law enforcement agencies in the U.S. over the past decade, amid mounting scrutiny over how officers and agents interact with the communities they serve. They're forcing major changes in how policing is done, even as research is mixed on their effectiveness. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Police body camera ramp up started a decade ago. How well have they worked?
Body cameras have proliferated in law enforcement agencies in the U.S. over the past decade, amid mounting scrutiny over how officers and agents interact with the communities they serve.
Cars burn on the third night of protests sparked by the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, France, Friday, June 30, 2023. The June 27 shooting of the teen, identified as Nahel, triggered urban violence and stirred up tensions between police and young people in housing projects and other neighborhoods. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
French suburbs are burning. Here’s why a teen’s killing is setting off anger over police tactics
The fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old outside Paris this week has set off widespread disorder in French suburbs, with protesters burning cars, garbage and buildings.
Police forces clash with youths in Nanterre, outside Paris, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The death of 17-year-old Nael by police during a traffic check Tuesday in the Paris suburb of Nanterre elicited nationwide concern and widespread messages of indignation and condolences. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said 1,200 police were deployed overnight and 2,000 would be out in force Wednesday in the Paris region and around other big cities to "maintain order." (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
France mobilizes tens of thousands of police to head off unrest after police fatally shot a teenager
France has mobilized tens of thousands of police officers in an effort to head off widespread urban rioting following the deadly police shooting of a 17-year-old that shocked the nation.

An officer discovered the girl’s body Sunday at an apartment complex outside Atlanta after someone called to report a dead child in the closet, according to a police report.

A neighbor told the officer the tenant had moved out and she had not seen her for a couple of months. The officer said he saw what appeared to be a full head of hair and a decaying arm and leg in the closet.

Another officer found a piece of mail with the name Alondra Hobbs on it, according to the report.

Police have not said how the girl died.