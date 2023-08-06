DeChambeau latest to join list of sub-60 rounds in golf

A billboard over Interstate 80 displays a Mega Millions lottery jackpot of $1.25 billion, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Lodi, N.J. The odds of winning a $1.25 billion Mega Millions jackpot Friday night are infinitesimally small, but that doesn't stop players from some mighty big daydreams of what they would do if they won the giant prize. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
Mega Millions jackpot climbs
FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, the United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. The 2023 Women's World Cup will be spread across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Latest on the Women’s World Cup
FILE - A bald eagle flies over a partially frozen Des Moines River, Dec. 21, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Fifty years after the Endangered Species Act took effect, environmental advocates and scientists say the law is as essential as ever. Habitat loss, pollution, climate change and disease are putting an estimated 1 million species worldwide at risk. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Endangered Species Act
Workers install the Ukrainian coat of arms on the shield in the hand of the country's tallest stature, the Motherland Monument, after the Soviet coat of arms was removed, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Ukraine is accelerating efforts to erase the vestiges of centuries of Soviet and Russian influence from the public space amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine by pulling down monuments and renaming hundreds of streets to honor home-grown artists, poets, military chiefs, and independence leaders. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Russia-Ukraine war
FILE - This undated file photo shows a shadowy shape that some people say is a the Loch Ness monster in Scotland, later debunked as a hoax. The Loch Ness Centre in Scotland is calling for “budding monster hunters” and volunteers to join in what it dubs the largest search for the Loch Ness Monster since the 1970s. The visitor attraction said Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, that modern technology such as drones that produces thermal images of the lake will “search the waters in a way that has never been done before.” (AP Photo/File)
‘Monster hunters’ wanted in Loch Ness search
Sports

DeChambeau latest to join list of sub-60 rounds in golf

By The Associated Press
 
Share

A list of players who have shot sub-60 rounds on tours around the world with score, round and tournament (x-won the tournament):

PGA TOUR

58 — Jim Furyk, final round, 2016 Travelers Championship.

59 — x-Al Geiberger, second round, 1977 Memphis Classic.

Other news
Captain Bryson DeChambeau of Crushers GC yells on the 10th hole during the second round of LIV Golf tournament at The Greenbrier, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023 in White Sulfur Springs, W.Va. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/LIV Golf via AP)
DeChambeau gets first LIV Golf win in style with a 58 at Greenbrier
Matthew Wolff of Smash GC hits his shot from the second tee during the second round of LIV Golf tournament at The Greenbrier, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023 in White Sulfur Springs, W.Va. (Photo by Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via AP)
Wolff goes after first LIV win. He’s tied with Puig at the Greenbrier
Billy Horschel looks at his ball as he walks off the 15th green after making a birdie putt during the third round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Horschel, Glover tied for the lead at Wyndham Championship

59 — Chip Beck, third round, 1991 Las Vegas Invitational.

59 — x-David Duval, final round, 1999 Bob Hope Invitational.

59 — Paul Goydos, first round, 2010 John Deere Classic.

59 — x-Stuart Appleby, final round, 2010 Greenbrier Classic.

59 — Jim Furyk, second round, 2013 BMW Championship.

59 — x-Justin Thomas, first round, 2017 Sony Open.

59 — Adam Hadwin, third round, 2017 CareerBuilder Challenge.

59 — x-Brandt Snedeker, first round, 2018 Wyndham Championship.

59 — Kevin Chappell, second round, 2019 Military Tribute at Greenbrier.

59 — Scottie Scheffler, second round, 2020 The Northern Trust.

LPGA TOUR

59 — x-Annika Sorenstam, second round, 2001 Standard Register Ping.

EUROPEAN TOUR

59 — Oliver Fisher, second round, 2018 Portugal Masters.

LIV GOLF LEAGUE

58 — x-Bryson DeChambeau, final round, 2023 LIV Golf-Greenbrier.

KORN FERRY TOUR

58 — x-Stephan Jaeger, first round, 2016 Ellie Mae Classic.

59 — Notah Begay III, second round, 1998 Las Vegas Invitational.

59 — Doug Dunakey, second round, 1998 Miami Valley Open.

59 — x-Jason Gore, second round, 2005 Cox Classic.

59 — Will Wilcox, fourth round, 2013 Utah Championship.

59 — Russell Knox, second round, 2013 Boise Open.

59 — Sam Saunders, first round, 2017 Web.com Tour Championship.

59 — Mac Meissner, second round, 2023 Lecom Suncoast Classic.

59 — Michael Feagles, first round, 2023 BMW Charity Pro-Am.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

59 — Kevin Sutherland, second round, 2014 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open.

EUROPEAN SENIOR TOUR

59 — Miguel Angel Martin, second round, 2018 MCB Tour Championship-Seychelles.

JAPAN GOLF TOUR

58 — x-Ryo Ishikawa, fourth round, 2010 The Crowns.

58 — S.H. Kim, fourth round, 2021 Golf Partner Pro-Am.

59 — x-Masahiro Kuramoto, first round, 2003 Acom International.

59 — Yuta Ikeda, first round, 2022 Golf Partner Pro-Am.

EUROPEAN CHALLENGE TOUR

58 — Alejandro del Rey, second round, 2021 Swiss Challenge.

59 — x-Adrien Mork, second round, 2006 Tikida Hotels Agadir Moroccan Classic.

59 — Nicolo Ravano, second round, 2016 Fred Olsen Challenge de Espana.

SUNSHINE TOUR

59 — x-Peter Karmis, third round, 2009 Lombard Insurance Classic.

59 — Casey Jarvis, third round, 2023 Stella Artois Players Championship.

CANADIAN TOUR

58 — x-Jason Bohn, fourth round, 2001 Bayer Championship.

59 — Gresyon Sigg, fourth round, 2019 GolfBC Championship.

PGA TOUR LATINOAMERICA

59 — Drew Nesbitt, second round, 2018 JHSF Brazil Open.

PRO GOLF TOUR (GERMANY)

59 — x-Martin Kaymer, second round, 2006 Habsberg Classic.

59 — x-Robin Kind, second round, 2015 Sparkassen Open.

59 — x-Hinrich Arkenau, first round, 2017 Sparkassen Open.

PGA EUROPRO TOUR

59 — x-Jack South, final round, 2021 Motocaddy Masters.

ALPS TOUR

57 — x-David Carey, first round, 2019 Cervino Open.

59 — x-Gregorio De Leo, final round, 2022 Memorial Giorgio Bordoni.

NORDIC GOLF LEAGUE

59 — x-Jens Dantorp, second round, 2011 Bravo Tours Open.

ASIAN DEVELOPMENT TOUR

59 — Sutijet Kooratanapisan, final round, 2017 Singha Phuket Open.

JAPAN CHALLENGE TOUR

59 — Kaigo Tamaki, first round, 2022 Delight Works JGTO Final.

ALL THAILAND GOLF TOUR

59 — x-Phacara Khongwatmai, first round, 2021 Singha Pattaya Open.

PROFESSIONAL GOLF TOUR OF INDIA

59 — Ashok Kumar, first round, 2010 Tata Open.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf